Vidsys and Motorola Solutions Launch PROTECT Series Communications Platform for Military Bases and Other Secure Federal Properties

Vidsys, the global leader in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) and Converged Security and Information Management (CSIM) software, today announced that Motorola Solutions (NYSE MSI) is implementing Vidsys CSIM through its Protect Series communications platform.

Motorola Solutions' Protect Series is a unified platform that meets security and network compliance for military installations and other secure federal properties. It aggregates and analyzes information from multiple inputs, including video sources, computer aided dispatch, records management systems, SCADA, sensors and alerts, resource location, sirens and more. The result is meaningful and actionable data and increased situational awareness through one common operating picture.

The program is designed for key decision makers such as security directors, federal installation management commands, IT directors, military police, emergency operators and threat analysts to take advantage of real-time intelligence when responding to emergencies and to help increase the safety of an installation and those within its walls.

By allowing decision makers to instantly send out mass notifications in real-time, pull up any standard operating procedure (SOP) at the click of a button, the Protect Series provides real-time integration of disparate data sources that allows responders to stay one step ahead of any incident that could turn into an installation emergency.

Other features include threat detection and alerting, standard operating procedures (SOPS), unified voice and data collaboration, perimeter detection, video synopsis, geospatial mapping and mass notification.

"The Protect Series is a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that leverages data from disparate physical and cyber security systems for heightened situational awareness and risk management," said James I. Chong, chief executive officer and founder, Vidsys. "We're excited to be working with Motorola Solutions, a global leader in mission-critical communications, to bring an effective solution to key decision makers and operators across all federal agencies like the U.S. Department of Defense and beyond."

"Military installations and other secure federal facilities depend on access to reliable and real-time information to maintain security and operational efficiency," said Mark McNulty, vice president, Federal Sales, Motorola Solutions. "Working together with Vidsys to provide military bases and other federal facilities with the power of the Protect Series, we are helping give their operational teams the upper hand with the most reliable, integrated data gathered from public, federal and other information sources. From interoperable mission-critical radios to other handheld technologies and the software powering them, Motorola Solutions is helping give federal security personnel the ability to react quicker, safer and smarter when it matters most."

About Vidsys

Headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, USA, Vidsys provides transformational Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) and Converged Security and Information Management (CSIM) software platform that has been adopted by some of the world's leading brands and technology partners within key verticals, including Transportation, Energy, Utility, Healthcare, and Government. Vidsys software has obtained highest levels of information security and assurance from both top-tier global corporations and the US federal government.

Vidsys is hardware, protocol, and device agnostic, and offers bi-directional, browser-based platform with industry-specific features and functions that allows sensors, devices, systems, subsystems, and services to be interconnected via open architecture APIs and SDKs. The platform collects, correlates and converts vast amounts of data into meaningful and actionable information, based on the organization's risk policy, standards and compliance requirements. By leveraging mobile and web-based technology, the software can be rapidly deployed and provides real-time situational awareness and information management capabilities. For more info, please visit www.vidsys.com.