CoreSite Realty Corporation Increases Fourth-Quarter 2017 Common Stock Dividend 9% to $0.98 Per Share

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high performance data center and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced a cash dividend of $0.98 per share on common stock and common stock equivalents for the fourth quarter of 2017. The $0.98 per share quarterly dividend represents a $0.08, or 8.9%, increase over the prior quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share that was established in May 2017, and a $0.18, or 22.5%, increase over the dividend rate set in December 2016.

The increased dividend reflects an annualized dividend rate of $3.92 per share, compared to the prior annualized dividend rate of $3.60 per share. The fourth-quarter common stock dividend will be paid on January 16, 2018, to shareholders of record on December 29, 2017.

"As we have stated previously, we are targeting the amount and timing of our dividend increases to ensure dividend growth is closely aligned with performance and cash flow generation," said Jeff Finnin, Chief Financial Officer of CoreSite. "We are pleased to again be able to increase cash returns to our shareholders, while continuing to invest in our business for long-term growth."

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,200 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 430+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options-all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond CoreSite's control that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, without limitation: any adverse developments in local economic conditions or the demand for data center space in these markets; operational difficulties, including difficulties relating to information systems, internal processes and information security; significant industry competition; financial market fluctuations; and other factors affecting the real estate industry generally. All forward-looking statements reflect CoreSite's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, CoreSite disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause CoreSite's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in CoreSite's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by CoreSite from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.