Esker Moves to the Cloud with NewVoiceMedia to Transform Customer Service Experience

NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to have more successful conversations, today announced that Esker has transformed its customer service experience and improved operational efficiencies with its ContactWorld for Service platform.

Esker is a global leader in document process automation, helping organizations automate their manual business processes with a suite of on-demand solutions. Founded in 1985 with headquarters in Lyon, France, the multi-award-winning company now has 300,000 users of its services. With legacy on-premise contact center technology that failed to integrate with its CRM software, Esker found that call handling time was far longer than it needed to be, and knew it needed to improve the experience of its customers who call for technical support.

Esker adopted NewVoiceMedia's cloud contact center solution ContactWorld for Service to replace its old system. With seamless CRM integration, the technology intelligently routes incoming calls to the most appropriate advisor and delivers immediate access to a caller's information and call history, enabling them to provide a personalized customer service experience. Additionally, the sophisticated call recording system allows Esker to better evaluate call handling, providing valuable and actionable insights into customer experience and satisfaction. Supervisors can also monitor calls in real time, better assess their employees' workload, and easily change call plans so that the team is allocated optimally to meet customer demand.

Since implementation, Esker has increased efficiencies, is offering a better customer service experience and has access to data to drive successful decision making. Furthermore:

"Using ContactWorld is even better than we expected," commented Mathieu Labaune, technical trainer at Esker. "It's great in terms of the look and feel of the solution, and its functionality, including seamless integration with our CRM platform, is highly valuable to us. Agents now receive whispers through their headsets alerting them to the customers' language and their details pop-up on their screen, meaning they have detailed insights which can help them provide a completely personalized service. Additionally, real-time reporting enables us to track patterns over time and drive further efficiencies."

Dennis Fois, president and COO of NewVoiceMedia, said, "We're delighted that Esker has experienced such incredible success with ContactWorld; from savings in average call handling time, to improved visibility of all agents and 96 percent customer satisfaction. Our true cloud delivery also means that Esker can re-direct customer calls to mobile phones as a contingency or operate hot-desk working practices if required."

