Anixter to Share Smart Building Technology Insights on Science Channel

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE AXE) announced today it will provide an update on smart building technology on a new Science Channel series, Tomorrow's World Today.

Tomorrow's World Today is a new technology-inspired television program dedicated to exploring topics such as sustainability, educating viewers on new technology, and showcasing worldwide concepts around innovation. Tomorrow's World Today will air on the Science Channel in May 2018.

Aymon DeMauro, VP Branded Content Distribution at Discovery Communications remarked, "We are thrilled Anixter will share with viewers unique insight into what technologies make up a smart building and how the efficiencies gained in smart buildings can lead to better productivity, improved sustainability, greater cost savings and even happier occupants."

Anixter will discuss smart building applications including intelligent lighting, access control, video surveillance, facial recognition and other technologies that can be utilized in any environment whether it is in a commercial building, theme park, stadium or classroom. Anixter representatives were on hand in the Anixter Infrastructure Solutions Laboratory with Discovery reporter, Tamara Krinsky of Tomorrow's World Today, for a guided tour illustrating what smart building technology looks like today and how it is evolving for the future.

Anixter CEO, Bob Eck commented, "As a company that is passionate about STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education, we are honored and excited to be selected to speak on the topic of smart building technology on Tomorrow's World Today. We're looking forward to sharing the merits of smart building technology with viewers, which includes both financial and environmentally friendly insights."

Anixter's episode on smart buildings will be premiering on Tomorrow's World Today on the Science Channel in May 2018 on Saturday and Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. Check local listings for details.

About Science Channel

Science Channel, a multi-media business unit of Discovery Communications, is the home of all things science around the clock, including series such as MYTHBUSTERS, STREET SCIENCE, OUTRAGEOUS ACTS OF SCIENCE, WHAT ON EARTH?, HOW THE UNIVERSE WORKS, MYSTERIES OF THE ABANDONED, UNEARTHED, SPACE'S DEEPEST SECRETS, and HOW IT'S MADE.

About Anixter

Anixter International is a leading global distributor of Network & Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power Solutions. We help build, connect, protect, and power valuable assets and critical infrastructures. From enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution, we offer full-line solutions, and intelligence, that create reliable, resilient systems that sustain businesses and communities. Through our unmatched global distribution network along with our supply chain and technical expertise, we help lower the cost, risk and complexity of our customers' supply chains.

Anixter adds value to the distribution process by providing our customers access to 1) innovative supply chain solutions, 2) nearly 600,000 products and over $1.0 billion in inventory, 3) over 300 warehouses/branch locations with approximately 9.0 million square feet of space and 4) locations in over 300 cities in approximately 50 countries. Founded in 1957 and headquartered near Chicago, Anixter trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AXE. For more information, visit www.anixter.com.