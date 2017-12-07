Dream Cruises’ World Dream to Experience Ultra-fast Connectivity with SES Networks

Guests and crew members onboard the recently launched World Dream, Dream Cruises' second mega ship under Genting Cruise Lines, will experience the transformational, ultra fast and consistently reliable connectivity powered by SES Networks, SES announced today. With the significantly enhanced connectivity, guests can stream countless movies, game online and share real time vacation travel videos and photos across social media platforms.

The innovative, low-latency connectivity leverages SES's O3b medium earth orbit (MEO) constellation and fully managed end-to-end services, enabling a high-performance onboard broadband service that delivers a premium experience for World Dream passengers equivalent to that of terrestrial onshore fibre services.

"Guests today expect high-performance connectivity to be easily accessible especially when they are on a luxury cruise ship like World Dream," said Thatcher Brown, President of Dream Cruises. "Partnering with SES Networks is a win-win situation for us. Not only does it enable us to deliver a truly immersive broadband experience to our cruise guests, it also empowers our customers to decide how and when they want to stay connected."

"SES Networks is privileged to be associated with Dream Cruises and to offer its services onboard World Dream," said Simon Maher, Vice President, Global Maritime Services of SES Networks. "We share Dream Cruises' passion in delivering the highest level of service and in offering transformational and inspirational voyages at sea. Maritime connectivity powered by SES Networks is setting a new standard of enhanced guest connectivity experience, unmatched in terms of scale, performance and technological diversity. SES Networks is uniquely positioned to lead the market in enabling the highest performing Wi-Fi connectivity at sea."

Follow us on:

Social Media

Blog

Media Gallery

White Papers

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES's portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com

About Genting Cruise Lines

Genting Cruise Lines is a division of Genting Hong Kong comprising of three distinct cruise brands - Star Cruises, Dream Cruises and Crystal Cruises - providing a range of products from contemporary cruises to ultra-luxurious vacation experiences spanning the sea to air.

Established in 1993, Star Cruises is the pioneer in the Asia Pacific cruise industry currently with a fleet of six ships catering to the contemporary market segment. As "The Most Popular Cruise Line in Asia", Star Cruises will further expand its footprint in the region with the delivery of two new "Global Class" ships, each measuring 201,000 gross tons, in 2020 and 2021.

"Asia's Luxury Cruise Line", Dream Cruises delivers the highest level of guest service and spacious comfort in the region via newly launched Genting Dream (November 2016) and the upcoming World Dream (late 2017). Developed for the high-end consumers in China and Asia, Dream Cruises will provide passengers with more choice, comfort and value to create a perfect dream voyage.

Crystal Cruises is "The World's Most Awarded Luxury Cruise Line", having earned more "World's Best" awards than any other cruise line, hotel, or resort in history. Recently, Crystal has embarked on a significant brand expansion introducing two new classes of cruising - Crystal Yacht Cruises and Crystal River Cruises - and reaching new heights with Crystal Luxury Air and Crystal AirCruises.