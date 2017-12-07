Belden Appoints Diane Brink to Board of Directors

Belden Inc. (NYSE BDC), a global leader in high quality, end to end signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications announced that with immediate effect, it has appointed Diane Brink as a Director and member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Ms. Brink has substantial executive experience and currently serves as a senior fellow and adjunct professor at Kellogg School of Management Markets and Customers Initiative, Northwestern University and as a management consultant. She has a strong background in digital marketing, enterprise transformation, go to market strategy and scaling for growth, and most recently was Chief Marketing Officer for IBM Global Technology Services.

John Stroup, President, CEO and Chairman of Belden, said, "We are excited to welcome Diane Brink to Belden's Board of Directors and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Her deep understanding of how to leverage technology for value creation and her impressive experience in effectively managing market transitions will provide enormous value to Belden."

