Verint Reports Third Quarter Results

VerintÂ Systems Inc. (NASDAQ VRNT), a global leader in Actionable IntelligenceÂ solutions and value added services, today announced results for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2017.

Financial Highlights

Below is selected unaudited financial information for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2017 prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and not in accordance with GAAP ("non-GAAP").

(1) Please refer to Table 6 for constant currency revenue information, and "Supplemental Information about Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for more information.

CEO Commentary

"We are pleased with our strong third quarter and year-to-date results. For Q3, we had sequential and year-over-year revenue growth in both of our segments and earnings increased faster than revenue driven by top line growth and expanding margins," said Dan Bodner, Verint CEO and President.

Bodner continued, "In Customer Engagement, we are a market leader, offering one of the broadest portfolios of hybrid cloud solutions to simplify and modernize customer engagement. We expect our ongoing innovation, including the recent introduction of new automation and artificial intelligence capabilities, will contribute to sustained long-term growth."

"In Cyber Intelligence, we are a market leader in security and intelligence data mining software and we are pleased with our double digit year-over-year revenue growth for the third consecutive quarter this year. Our results reflect the demand for solutions that can address terrorism, crime, cyber-attacks, and other threats that remain pervasive around the world. We believe our broad portfolio, domain expertise and on-going innovation will contribute to sustained long-term growth," Bodner concluded.

Financial Outlook

Verint's non-GAAP outlook for the year ending January 31, 2018 is as follows:

Verint's preliminary non-GAAP outlook for the year ending January 31, 2019 is as follows:

Our non-GAAP outlook for the year ending January 31, 2018 excludes the following GAAP measures which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty:

Our non-GAAP outlook for the year ending January 31, 2018 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:

Our preliminary non-GAAP outlook for the year ending January 31, 2019 excludes the following GAAP measures which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty:

Our preliminary non-GAAP outlook for the year ending January 31, 2019 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:

Our non-GAAP outlook does not include the potential impact of any in-process business acquisitions that may close after the date hereof, and, unless otherwise specified, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with current rates.

We are unable, without unreasonable efforts, to provide a reconciliation for other GAAP measures which are excluded from our non-GAAP outlook, including the impact of future business acquisitions or acquisition expenses, future restructuring expenses, and non-GAAP income tax adjustments due to the level of unpredictability and uncertainty associated with these items. For these same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of these excluded items. While historical results may not be indicative of future results, actual amounts for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2017 and 2016 for the GAAP measures excluded from our non-GAAP outlook appear in Table 3 to this press release.

Conference Call Information

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures presented for completed periods to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see Tables 2, 3, 6 and 7 as well as "Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.

About Verint Systems Inc.

VerintÂ® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable IntelligenceÂ® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries-including over 80 percent of the Fortune 100-count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we're creating A Smarter World with Actionable IntelligenceÂ® at www.verint.com .

Table 1

VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Verint Systems

Inc.:

Table 2

VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Segment Revenue

(Unaudited)

Â Â Â Three Months EndedÂ Â Â

Â Â Â October 31,Â Â Â

Â Â Â Nine Months EndedÂ Â Â

Â Â Â October 31,Â Â Â

Table 3

VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

October 31,

Nine Months Ended

October 31,

Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit

Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income

Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Other Expense, Net to Non-GAAP Other Expense, Net

Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Provision for Income Taxes to Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes

Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Verint Systems Inc. to Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Verint Systems Inc.

Table Comparing GAAP Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share Attributable to Verint Systems Inc. to Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Common Share Attributable to Verint Systems Inc.

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.

GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.

Additional weighted-average shares applicable to non-GAAP diluted net income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.

Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares used in computing net income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.

Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Verint Systems Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA

Table of Reconciliation from Gross Debt to Net Debt

October 31,

2017

January 31,

2017

(1) For the three months ended October 31, 2017, non-GAAP other expense, net of $6.9 million was comprised of $5.4 million of interest and other expense, and $1.5 million of foreign exchange charges primarily related to balance sheet translations.

(2) Adjusted for financing fee amortization.

Table 4

VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2.2 million and $1.8 million, Â Â Â respectively

Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; authorized 2,207,000 shares at October 31, 2017 and January 31, Â Â Â 2017, respectively; none issued.

Common stock - $0.001 par value; authorized 120,000,000 shares. Issued 65,442,000 and Â Â Â 64,073,000 shares; outstanding 63,781,000 and 62,419,000 shares at October 31, 2017 and January Â Â Â 31, 2017, respectively.

Treasury stock, at cost - 1,661,000 and 1,654,000 shares at October 31, 2017 and January 31, 2017, Â Â Â respectively.

Â

Table 5

VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended October 31,

Change in restricted cash and bank time deposits, including long-term portion, and other investing activities, net

Table 6

VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Calculation of Change in Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis

(Unaudited)

GAAP Revenue

Non-GAAP Revenue

Three Months

Ended

Nine Months

Ended

Three Months

Ended

Nine Months

Ended

Revenue for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2017 at constant currency(1)

Revenue for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2017 at constant currency(1)

Revenue for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2017 at constant currency(1)

(1) Revenue for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2017 at constant currency is calculated by translating current-period foreign currency revenue into U.S. dollars using average foreign currency exchange rates for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2016 rather than actual current-period foreign currency exchange rates.

For further information see "Supplemental Information About Constant Currency" at the end of this press release.

Table 7

VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Estimated Non-GAAP Fully Allocated Operating Margins

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

October 31,

Customer Engagement

Cyber Intelligence

Customer Engagement

Cyber Intelligence

Estimated allocation of shared support expenses (2)

Estimated non-GAAP operating income

Estimated non-GAAP fully allocated operating margin

Nine Months Ended

October 31,

Customer Engagement

Cyber Intelligence

Customer Engagement

Cyber Intelligence

Estimated allocation of shared support expenses (2)

Estimated non-GAAP operating income

Estimated non-GAAP fully allocated operating margin

(1) See footnote 14 to our Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2017, when filed.

(2) Represents our shared support expenses (as disclosed in footnote 14 to our Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2017, when filed), allocated proportionally to our year ended January 31, 2017 annual non-GAAP segment revenue, which we believe provides a reasonable approximation for purposes of understanding the relative non-GAAP operating margins of our two businesses.

