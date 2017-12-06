Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces Results for Fiscal 2018 First Quarter and Updates Its Fiscal 2018 Guidance

DecemberÂ Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ CMTL) today reported its operating results for the first fiscal quarter ended OctoberÂ 31, 2017 and updated its fiscal 2018 guidance.

Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Highlights

In commenting on Comtech's performance during the first quarter of fiscal 2018 and Comtech's fiscal 2018 guidance, Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated "Fiscal 2018 is off to a good start and our first quarter results exceeded our expectations. During the quarter, we received a number of large strategic orders and experienced strong order flow across many of our product lines. Based on our current business momentum, fiscal 2018 is beginning to look like a very strong year."

2018 Fiscal Year Financial Targets

Additional information about the Company's fiscal 2018 guidance is included in the Company's first quarter investor presentation which is located on the Company's website at www.comtechtel.com .

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled an investor conference call for 8:30 AM (ET) on Thursday, December 7, 2017. Investors and the public are invited to access a live webcast of the conference call from the Investor Relations section of the Comtech website at www.comtechtel.com. Alternatively, investors can access the conference call by dialing (866) 342-8591 (domestic), or (203) 518-9822 (international) and using the conference I.D. "Comtech." A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days by dialing (800) 753-5207 or (402) 220-2156. In addition, an updated investor presentation, including earnings guidance, is available on the Company's website.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, information relating to the Company's future performance and financial condition, plans and objectives of the Company's management and the Company's assumptions regarding such future performance, financial condition, and plans and objectives that involve certain significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors not under the Company's control which may cause its actual results, future performance and financial condition, and achievement of plans and objectives of the Company's management to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things: the risk that the Company will be unsuccessful in implementing a tactical shift in its Government Solutions segment away from bidding on large commodity service contracts and toward pursuing contracts for its niche products with higher margins; the nature and timing of receipt of, and the Company's performance on, new or existing orders that can cause significant fluctuations in net sales and operating results; the timing and funding of government contracts; adjustments to gross profits on long-term contracts; risks associated with international sales; rapid technological change; evolving industry standards; new product announcements and enhancements, including the risks associated with the Company's recent launch of HEIGHTSTM Dynamic Network Access Technology; changing customer demands; changes in prevailing economic and political conditions; changes in the price of oil in global markets; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; risks associated with the Company's and TCS's legacy legal proceedings, customer claims for indemnification and other similar matters; risks associated with the Company's obligations under its Secured Credit Facility, as amended; risks associated with the Company's large contracts; the impacts of any potential reform of the Internal Revenue Code which is currently being debated amongst members of the U.S. Presidential administration and Congress; and other factors described in this and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Â

COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In order to provide investors with additional information regarding its financial results, this press release contains "Non-GAAP financial measures" under the rules of the SEC. The Company's Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure that represents earnings (loss) before income taxes, interest (income) and other expense, interest expense, amortization of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, depreciation expense, settlement of intellectual property litigation, acquisition plan expenses or strategic alternatives analysis expenses and other. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from the definition of EBITDA used by other companies and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is also a measure frequently requested by the Company's investors and analysts. The Company believes that investors and analysts may use Adjusted EBITDA, along with other information contained in its SEC filings, in assessing the Company's performance and comparability of its results with other companies. These Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool as they exclude the financial impact of transactions necessary to conduct the Company's business, such as the granting of equity compensation awards, and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures are adjusted as described in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP in the below table, but these adjustments should not be construed as an inference that all of these adjustments or costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Investors are advised to carefully review the GAAP financial results that are disclosed in the Company's SEC filings. The Company has not quantitatively reconciled its fiscal 2018 Adjusted EBITDA target to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because items such as stock-based compensation, adjustments to the provision for income taxes, amortization of intangibles and interest expense, which are specific items that impact these measures, have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control, or cannot be predicted. For example, quantification of stock-based compensation expense requires inputs such as the number of shares granted and market price that are not currently ascertainable. Accordingly, reconciliations to the Non-GAAP forward looking metrics are not available without unreasonable effort and such unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company's financial results.

ECMTL