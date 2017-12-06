School Spirit Shines in Videos Submitted in Frontier Communications’ Statewide Scholarship Competition

Students from 11 Connecticut high schools are finalists in the Vantage Sports Network (VSN) Video competition. The students are competing for $9,000 in scholarship money, new video recording equipment for their school, and the opportunity to appear on a state wide sports network. Winners will be named at an awards ceremony at Sacred Heart University on Thursday, December 14 at 5 00 PM.

"Vantage SportsNet® is a local, community-focused sports network on Vantage TV," said Noah Finz, VSN reporter. "In our first year, we are proud to have covered each school and sport of the more than 180 high schools across Connecticut," he said.

The students' challenge was to capture the spirit of their school or community in a short video that highlights their classmates, coaches and their sports teams. Students from across the state shot the videos, produced their highlight reels, and submitted the final product.

The finalists attend:

"We are happy to recognize the outstanding effort, spirit and creativity these students have captured in their videos," Finz said. "And, we are excited to provide scholarship awards to help them continue their education journey," he concluded.

VSN Video Scholarship Award Dinner - Media Invited:

