Molex Demonstrates Industry-Leading End-to-End 10 Gbps Automotive Ethernet Network at CES 2018

In a continuing effort to support the future of connected mobility, Molex will unveil its latest solution offering at CES 2018, the largest global gathering of innovation, January 9 12 in Las Vegas, NV. Molex will offer private demos of its connected vehicle technology ecosystem which includes a 10 Gbps automotive Ethernet backbone solution that fully integrates highly reliable signal integrity, prioritization, scalability and security.

As a leading supplier of high-speed networking solutions, Molex is supporting OEMs in the development of in-vehicle networks that are secure, prioritized, reliable and high bandwidth. Building upon its strength in cables, connectors, Ethernet switches, media modules, gateways and signal integrity innovation, Molex is addressing the increased demand for in-vehicle processing power by providing an end-to-end Ethernet-based solution that operates at high bandwidth across multiple hardware and software components.

"With the global automotive Ethernet market projected to grow by more than 20% each year over the next several years, OEMs are seeking solutions that are compatible with existing network components while being flexible enough to integrate new technology and accommodate different vehicle profiles," said Dave Atkinson, director of business development, connected mobility solutions, Molex. "Our solution is based on a future-ready, automotive-grade gateway delivering seamless integration across multiple hardware and software systems and legacy automotive protocols."

As OEMs begin adopting Ethernet-based systems for new designs, they must also continue to rely on legacy networks where cost advantages apply. With longstanding experience in automotive requirements and data-heavy applications for industries such as telecommunications and computing, Molex has the expertise to help manufacturers introduce more functionality across their vehicle while containing costs, minimizing weight and helping to meet space-constrained packaging requirements.

Molex will unveil an in-vehicle network solution that will be available for live demonstration, featuring an interactive touch screen and LED lighting to clearly display the connections and flow of information inside the vehicle. The fully functional 10 Gbps Ethernet backbone features secure over-the-air updateability for software and firmware, helping avoid the need for vehicle recalls and enabling in-vehicle diagnostics over IP. By investing in key technologies and working alongside industry-leading suppliers/collaborators, Molex demonstrates that complete end-to-end signal integrity within a full vehicle network can be achieved.

Also on display will be the next-generation line of in-vehicle USB Media Modules and Power Delivery Smart Charge Modules designed to fit into limited space and featuring automotive-grade durability.

For more information about Molex at CES, please visit www.connector.com/electronic-solutions/connected-mobility.

