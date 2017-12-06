T-Mobile Upgrades SyncUP FLEET to Help Businesses Meet New Federal Safety Mandate

The countdown is on starting December 18, a new federal "Hours of Service" (HOS) regulation will require an estimated two million commercial motor vehicle operators to measure and report their time on the road using an Electronic Logging Device (ELD). Today, T Mobile (NASDAQ TMUS) added a new Hours of Service feature to SyncUP FLEET and announced the Un carrier's latest IoT product is now certified as an ELD by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to help businesses comply with the new regulation. Plus, for a limited time, for every SyncUP FLEET line you activate, you'll get a SyncUP Fleet device at no cost, via 24 monthly bill credits ($72 retail value per device).

"Complying with this new regulation is expected to cost businesses almost a billion dollars every year, but the Un-carrier is making it easier and more affordable with SyncUP FLEET," said Mike Sievert, Chief Operating Officer for T-Mobile. "This is yet another way the Un-carrier is taking on the Internet of Things … with an unstoppable nationwide network and a family of incredibly popular T-Mobile-branded IoT products."

Every year, commercial drivers in the U.S. cover more than 140 billion miles on the road, with many still tracking their miles by hand. The new HOS regulation aims to increase road safety by limiting how long commercial vehicle operators can drive in one stretch and specifying mandatory breaks, time off and duty cycles.

SyncUP FLEET now makes it easier for drivers to log all those miles, automatically recording them in a digital logbook in the SyncUP FLEET cloud. Managers can then use that info to improve efficiencies and cut costs.

In addition to giving businesses the data they need to comply with the HOS mandate, SyncUP FLEET can help businesses:

SyncUP FLEET is the second product in T-Mobile's SyncUP family and was designed to deliver low-cost fleet management for businesses of all sizes - all without the carriers' sticky annual service contracts.

SyncUP FLEET is regularly just $3 per month on T-Mobile's interest-free 24-month equipment installment plan (EIP) with a $15 per month service plan per vehicle, but for a limited time, get a free SyncUP FLEET device for every line you activate. And through the end of March 2018, the HOS feature is included at no cost as well. Starting April 1, 2018, the HOS feature will be $5 per month per vehicle.

Customers can add the HOS feature today on their My SyncUP FLEET portal. For more information about SyncUP FLEET, please call your T-Mobile for Business account representative at 1-844-4AT-WORK or visit https://business.t-mobile.com/devices/t-mobile-syncup-fleet.

Limited time offers; subject to change. SyncUP FLEET: If you cancel wireless service remaining balance becomes due. Equipment Installment Plan: 0% APR. Plus tax. Device pricing for well-qualified customers. Qualifying service required. Capable device and App/web platform required for some features. FLEET Service: Credit approval, deposit, and $25 SIM Starter Kit may be required. Taxes and fees additional. Unlimited data at 512 kbps. During congestion the small fraction of customers using >50GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds due to data prioritization. HOS feature free until April 1, 2018, and then cost will automatically rise to $5 per month per FLEET device activated with HOS unless you disable HOS tracking in the admin console.

