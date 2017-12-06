Ethernet Alliance Advances PoE Technology with Latest Plugfest

The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, today announced details of its next plugfest. Dedicated to pre standard testing of Power over Ethernet (PoE) technologies against Draft 3.2 of the IEEE P802.3bt standard, the event will be held the week of February 12, 2018, at the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH IOL) in Durham, N.H. Test results will be important to both the ongoing development of the IEEE's PoE standard and the second generation of the Ethernet Alliance's PoE Certification Program.

WHAT: With emerging devices and applications requiring increased amounts of power, the IEEE P802.3bt standard is being developed to allow delivery of up to 90 watts of power via existing Ethernet cabling. With the specification's ratification expected in September of 2018, the Ethernet Alliance is hosting a members-only interoperability plugfest to test equipment to perform pre-standard testing against the IEEE P802.3bt draft standard. Findings will be shared with the IEEE P802.3bt Task Force, providing the group with valuable insight; data gathered during the event will also be leveraged for the second generation of the Ethernet Alliance's PoE Certification program.

WHEN & WHERE: The Ethernet Alliance PoE plugfest will be conducted the week of February 12, 2018, at UNH-IOL's Durham, N.H. lab.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND: Open to Ethernet Alliance members, component developers, system providers, and test equipment manufactures will benefit from participation in this PoE plugfest.

WHY ATTEND: As the range of PoE-enabled devices and applications expands and diversifies, the need for additional power is becoming more urgent. This Ethernet Alliance plugfest will allow the industry to get ahead of intensifying interest in advanced PoE solutions, opening the door to new market opportunities.

"We're seeing a rapid acceleration in the global demand for the latest PoE-enabled technologies, and interoperability is the key to satisfying the market's growing appetite. Bringing the ubiquity of PoE to new audiences means first ensuring products deliver the interoperability users expect of Ethernet," said John D'Ambrosia, chairman, Ethernet Alliance; and senior principal engineer, Huawei. "The Ethernet Alliance remains committed to supporting the industry through sharing plugfest results data, and undertaking vital initiatives like our PoE Certification Program."

