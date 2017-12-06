Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives $1.9 Million in Funding to Support U.S. Navy’s Advanced Time Division Multiple Access Interface Processor Terminals

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ CMTL) announced today that during its first quarter of fiscal 2018, its Tempe, Arizona based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., which is part of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment, received aÂ contract modification that funded $1.9 million under an Engineering Support Services Contract Line Item (CLIN). The authorized funding will be applied to support additional capabilities to the Advanced Time Division Multiple Access (TDMA) Interface Processor (ATIP) production terminals in support of the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR).

ATIP is a Layer-2 Ethernet bridging device installed on ship, shore and submarine platforms in theÂ Navy Multiband TerminalÂ (NMT). The ATIP program provides significant improvements to the Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) system's performance through dynamic bandwidth management, support for higher XDR data rates, and increased throughput.

"This newly authorized funding will be applied to incorporating modifications to the ATIP System to take full advantage of the recently completed ATIP Adaptive Coding capability," commented Fred Kornberg, President, and Chief Executive Officer ofÂ Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The authorized funding was part of the Engineering Support Services option under the existing ATIP contract to support Program Planned Improvements (P3I) in support of the U.S. Navy's Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) Protected Military SATCOM System.

Comtech EF Data Corp.Â is the recognized global leader in satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization. The advanced communication solutions encompass the Heights Networking Platform, Advanced VSAT Solutions, Satellite Modems, RAN & WAN Optimization, Network & Bandwidth Management and RF products. The Company is recognized as a technology innovator, and has a reputation for exceptional product quality and reliability. The solutions enable commercial and government users to reduce OPEX/CAPEX and to increase throughput for fixed and mobile/transportable satellite-based applications. For more information, visitÂ www.comtechefdata.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.Â designs, develops, produces, and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company'sÂ Securities and Exchange CommissionÂ filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in suchÂ Securities and Exchange CommissionÂ filings.

PCMTL