CA Technologies Joins Cloud Native Computing Foundation

CA Technologies (NASDAQ CA) today announced atÂ KubeConÂ CloudNativeCon (Dec. 6 8, Austin, TX) that it has joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF).Â Founded in 2015, CNCF sustains and integrates open source technologies like KubernetesÂ and Prometheus.

Every company needs to be a modern software factory to speed IT productivity and in turn, increase profitability. Adopting cloud native technologies and practices helps businesses propel software development and IT to move faster, to keep up with competitors, and deliver better services to customers. As container-based virtualization technology and deployments make their way into the enterprise, open container orchestration platforms like Kubernetes look to be a dominant infrastructure component for next-generation microservice-based cloud applications and services.

"The modern software factory requires container-centric capabilities such as advanced visual design and intelligent alerting technologies to fully realize the potential of Kubernetes-powered microservices," states Howard Abrams, senior vice president of Incubation at CA Technologies. "CNCF membership gives us an opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to advance CNCF projects, shape the market, and further contribute to the direction of essential open source communities."

Participating in CNCF is the latest example of CA's commitment to both open standards and open source. CA is expanding its contributions to both the Kubernetes and the Prometheus CNCF projects. CA also holds leadership roles in other open source consortia, such as the Eclipse Foundation, where it also serves on the Board of Directors. CA is also a member of the Cloud Foundry Foundation, OpenAPI and the Open Mainframe Foundation.

CA is a significant force in creating synergies between internationally-recognized open standards organizations and innovative open source communities. Its re-election to the OASIS Board of Directors has enabled CA to contribute to the development of the newly-launched OASIS Open Projects initiative.

The CA Accelerator program, which incubates new business ideas and organic innovation investments, has supported the development and growth of:

"CNCF is thrilled to welcome CA Technologies as a member and we look forward to their contributions to this growing community," said Dan Kohn, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "Our annual event gathersÂ all CNCF projects and leading technologists from open source cloud native communities together to further the advancement of cloud native computing."

Bob Cotton of FreshTracks.io will speak during the Prometheus SalonÂ with Prometheus contributors, Frederic Branczyk and Tom Wilkie.

