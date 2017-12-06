Sprint Recycles Fallen Wood to Support Hurricane Irma Relief Efforts

Sprint (NYSE S) has taken wood from trees uprooted by Hurricane Irma in South Florida and created FloridaStrong phone grips. One hundred percent of proceeds from the specially designed device accessory will go to help those affected by Hurricane Irma. Later this week, the phone grips will be available at select local Sprint Stores throughout Miami Dade county for a suggested donation of $5 each. The phone grips fit any device.

Following Hurricane Irma, Sprint, its employees and SoftBank committed $2 million to support those affected by the natural disaster. The company also sponsored an afternoon of fun at a Miami-Dade shelter by providing free face painting, ice cream, charging stations and supplies to evacuees. Continuing these support efforts, all proceeds from the phone grips will be distributed to The Miami Foundation to address food, security, vulnerable populations, stable housing and other immediate to long-term needs for residents in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. Approximately 10,000 have been produced and quantities are expected to last through the Holiday season.

"We are excited to create something positive from the storm debris, and use these phone grips as a symbol for the Florida community that together we will come back stronger," said Claudio Hidalgo, President of the Florida, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands Region at Sprint. "We hope that through previous and continued efforts like these and many more, we can support ongoing needs for relief and rebuilding."

"The message behind Sprint's #FloridaStrong effort is an encouraging reminder of South Florida's resilience after hurricanes," said Rebecca Mandelman, Vice President for Strategy and Engagement of The Miami Foundation. "We are pleased to have their support through this initiative that will benefit so many local families still in need of help to rebuild."

To find out where to get your own #FloridaStrong phone grip to support relief and rebuilding efforts, please click here. Also, follow @SprintLatino and @Sprint4FL on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information.

About The Miami Foundation:

Since 1967, The Miami Foundation has used civic leadership, community investment and philanthropy to improve the quality of life for everyone who calls Greater Miami home. We partner with individuals, families and corporations who have created more than 1,000 personalized, philanthropic Funds. Thanks to them, we have awarded over $250 million in grants and currently manage more than $300 million in assets to build a better Miami. As the Foundation marks our 50th anniversary, we are celebrating great Miamians who have championed what matters to them, encouraging all residents to share their Miami stories and unite around the causes they care about. Visit www.miamifoundation.org to learn more.

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54 million connections as of Sept. 30, 2017 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.