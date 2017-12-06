Harris Corporation to Provide Tactical Communications for US Army’s High-Priority Security Force Assistance Brigades

Harris Corporation (NYSE HRS) has been selected to outfit U.S. Army Security Force Assistance Brigades (SFABs) with reliable and combat proven communication systems.

Harris will provide a full battlefield solution including its Falcon III® AN/PRC-152A Wideband Networking Handheld Radios and AN/PRC-117G Multiband Networking Manpack Radios, as well as its AN/PRC-160 High Frequency Manpack Radios. The radios will be equipped with the Soldier Radio Waveform (SRW) and the Adaptive Networking Wideband Waveform (ANW2), providing robust battlespace communications.

The SFAB trains and organizes coalition forces, while equipping them with proven and reliable equipment needed to complete their missions. The SFAB builds coalition partner capability, preserving U.S. Army combat forces for other pressing missions if required.

"The Security Force Assistance Brigades are an important, near-term Army priority," said Chris Young, president, Harris Communication Systems. "Our world-class manufacturing facility enables us to quickly support the Army with immediate delivery of these battle-tested radios and waveforms, providing the critical communications capability for these brigades on the battlefield."

About Harris Corporation

Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers' toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in annual revenue. The company is organized into three business segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems and Space and Intelligence Systems. Learn more at harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about the value or expected value of orders, contracts or programs are forward-looking and involve risk and uncertainties. Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.