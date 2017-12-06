Summit Broadband Signs on Espial Elevate SaaS Cloud Platform

Espial announced that Summit Broadband has signed on as a partner of Espial's Elevate Cloud based Software as a Service (SaaS) solution to power its video services. Summit Broadband is a leading fiber including Netflix, YouTube, and Alexa Amazon voice control with predictable costs and delivery.

Delivering a next-generation user experience to our customers is always our goal at Summit Broadband. The Elevate SaaS solution allows us to keep our costs in check and gives us a predictable economic model moving forward. We can also illuminate an exciting roadmap to deliver new features and functionality to our subscribers for years to come," said Blaine Schafer, Chief Technology Officer at Summit Broadband. "Elevate allows us to deliver an experience that is a rich and immersive experience across all devices, including set-top boxes, tablets, and smartphones. It will enable us to stay competitive and support new devices and features that our customers have been requesting."

"We are excited to add Summit Broadband to our growing Elevate community," said Matt James, vice-president of North America Sales at Espial. "Our Elevate Cloud SaaS platform offers an unparalleled, award-winning user experience, proven roadmap, and the ability for our partners to deliver next-generation TV services at web speed and scale. We look forward to working with Summit Broadband and helping them to achieve even greater customer satisfaction."

About Espial (www.espial.com)

Espial is transforming viewing experiences worldwide by enabling video services at web speed and web scale. From immersive user experience and discovery solutions to advanced cloud-based platforms, Espial solutions help service providers manage, deliver and monetize video and entertainment services. Espial's customers span six continents, have deployed tens of million devices, and are serviced through Espial's global sales, support, and innovation centers across North America, Europe, and Asia. www.espial.com

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.