Clearfield to Participate at the 2017 Cowen Networking & Cybersecurity Summit on December 13

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ CLFD), the specialist in fiber management and connectivity platforms for communication service providers, has been invited to participate at the 2017 Cowen Networking & Cybersecurity Summit, which is being held on December 12 13, 2017 at the at the W Hotel in New York City, New York.

Clearfield management will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout Wednesday, December 13th.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact your Cowen representative or Clearfield's investor relations team at 949-574-3860.

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. Our "fiber to the anywhere" platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets.

Clearfield offers the industry's only fiber management and delivery platform that simplifies the fiber to the 'x' (FTTx) equation with the promise of a design methodology that addresses each network's unique requirements, while building simplicity into the design and delivering the lowest total cost of ownership.

Based on the patented Clearview™ Cassette, Clearfield's unique single-architected, modular fiber management platform is designed to further lower the cost of broadband deployment and maintenance by consolidating, protecting and distributing incoming and outgoing fiber circuits, enabling customers to scale their operations as their subscriber revenues increase. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.