Analysis of the Indian Secure Content Management (SCM) Market - Forecast to 2021 - Research and Markets

The "Analysis of the Indian Secure Content Management (SCM) Market, Forecast to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Indian SCM market experienced a moderate growth rate of 5.5% in 2016 (on a YoY basis) with the Web security segment growing at 7.9% (YoY) and email security growing at a modest rate of 2.1% (YoY).

Accounting for 24.9% of the total market, spending by the banking sector on SCM solutions also grew to make Indian banking more secure and to reduce the chances of malware and ransomware attacks. The banking and finance sector in India evaded what could have been one of the biggest attacks in the history of cyber-related crime in India. The Union Bank of India was attacked by a hacker who siphoned $170 million; however, the funds were later tracked down and retrieved.

After this incident, this particular sector came to the forefront of spending on cybersecurity. In addition to the market growth analysis, the study highlights the key driving forces for the SCM market. Some key drivers include the continual surge of new advanced threats and attacks through email and Web vectors and better awareness of the threat landscape. The surge of IoT devices and the increasing adoption of mobility in the workforce require organizations to tighten their control of online content to enhance productivity and prevent threats.

Strict compliance requirements drive investments in security to prevent litigation and legal liabilities and in turn drive adoption of cybersecurity. Market trends are analyzed for the study period of 2015 to 2021, with the base year as 2016. SCM solutions are the key focus area in this study. The vertical segmentation in this study includes the government, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), service providers, manufacturing, education, and other sectors.

