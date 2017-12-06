Navis to Launch New Online Training Portal and Operational End-User Training Program

In a dramatic step to significantly expand the scope and breadth of its TOS training, Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, will launch several new training offerings in the first quarter of 2018. Included in the launch will be the Navis Training Stack Academy, an online interactive training environment that will provide Navis users virtual reality training on all key aspects of the TOS product. In addition, Navis will roll out a series of operational end user training courses, which can be customized to meet the unique needs of each Navis customer.

"Navis has greatly expanded the training curriculum available for our terminal customers and we're excited for this rollout, which will ensure that everyone using the TOS is fully trained and able to execute their individual responsibilities to improve productivity," said Andy Clason, VP of Technical Services at Navis. "We've heard it loud and clear from our customers - training is fundamental to their success - and to do it right, you need to get the right training to the right student at the right time."

The Navis Training Stack Academy will offer immersive virtual reality training on a variety of key Navis TOS operations (such as Navis TOS use and navigation, explaining the fundamentals of the N4 application), and will be available by subscription to both new and existing Navis customers. The Stack Academy is designed to run on any platform, including smart phones and tablets, and to allow managers to keep track of each student's progress as they move through their curriculum paths and earn various certifications.

In addition to the Stack Academy, Navis will be rolling out a series of Operational end-user courses, including Yard, Rail, and Vessel Operations. Each Navis Operational Course is customized against the terminal's unique business workflow. For both online and classroom courses, students are assessed both before and after they take the course, so supervisors can monitor exactly how the students are progressing.

"We designed both the online virtual reality training and the operational training from the ground up," said Noelle Sue Chalfant, Navis' Director of Training. "This allowed us to expand the curriculum to teach concepts that have not been traditionally addressed. We were uniquely positioned to do that, as the majority of our training staff worked previously as Directors and Managers, running operations at container terminals so they bring us direct industry insight. They've made sure that the emphasis in the training is on showing students how to make the software work for them as they run operations, not just how the software works."

The new training program is a direct response from Navis to growing industry demand for greater TOS training. According to Navis' recent customer survey, "Training Challenges and Opportunities," 95 percent of terminal operators believe that a lack of training or poor training has a negative effect on work performance in their organizations. Respondents noted that these effects are often seen in reduced productivity (81 percent), skill set shortages (64 percent), decreased adoptability to workplace demands (52 percent), increased employee turnover (23 percent) and decreased safety (22 percent).

Navis' survey found that terminals are currently challenged to provide adequate training, stemming largely from the time investment required from trainers, insufficient budgets and limited knowledge/tech skills of in-house trainers. The new Navis training aims to alleviate those roadblocks. "Enhanced TOS training will enable users to get the most out of the TOS, resulting in optimal utilization of resources to help achieve higher productivity at a reduced cost," said Sachin Mhatre, Operations Manager, APM Terminals, India.

"The goal is to create a unique blended learning curriculum path for each student," Chalfant says. "We start each student with a base of fundamentals: use and navigation of the system, TOS basics, and we build on from there. Operational courses come next, followed by advanced and specialty courses. Because both the online and operational training are contained in a single system, managers can easily keep track of their students, create multi-level, multi-year training plans and monitor progress against those plans. This ensures continuous learning and growth for the students over multiple years resulting in top talent and retentions at the terminal."

Although the new training curriculum will be launching in January 2018, interested Navis customers can contact Navis now to get more information and to prepare to use the new curriculum going forward.

