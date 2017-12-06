Open-Source Cloudify Delivers Multi-Stack Interoperability for Kubernetes & Robust Security, Bridging the Gap Between Application & Network Virtualization

Orchestration, a market estimated to grow to USD14 billion by 2021, is emerging as a preferred path to cloud management for service providers and enterprises looking for self service application and network provisioning and optimal resource utilization and control. The latest version of the open source Cloudify orchestration software makes big strides toward giving both major user groups service providers and enterprises the features they need to orchestrate the most demanding cloud applications and network services without compromising on robust security.

Cloudify is an open-source orchestration platform and a widely deployed, production-grade implementation of the TOSCA standard. It offers management and automation of both applications and network services in heterogeneous environments, as well as distributed management through clustered management. Cloudify delivers fine-grained role management, with tenancy and access control built in to enable full control. It includes self-service capabilities enabling historical analysis of resource usage, providing deep and intelligent insights about performance and cost.

*** Register today for the Cloudify 4.2 Webinar for a look at the latest release ***

Cloudify 4.2 launches today at Kubecon/CloudNativeCon in Austin with features to serve enterprises and service providers looking to make the transition to virtualized and cloud-native infrastructure. Organizations are now able to do so without compromising on security and regulatory demands. The new version delivers this with features such as:

New Highlights

The Importance of Cloud Native Support

The new version supports custom infrastructure for Kubernetes, offering the ability to reimplement without rewriting multiple instances on the same cluster. This makes interoperability possible with other stacks and pre-existing stacks. Now everyone-and not just developers-can manage complex Kubernetes clusters.

Some additional real-world examples of how the Cloudify Kubernetes plugin is being deployed:

Enterprises and service providers are transitioning into cloud and adopting common frameworks and practices to manage their cloud services. Nati Shalom, co-founder and CTO of Cloudify observes, "There are still many challenges to make those frameworks interoperable with existing environments and allow better control and governance. Cloudify 4.2 comes with Kubernetes providers that allow interoperability with multi-cloud and multi-stack environments, new security features that allow better control as to how the cloud infrastructure is used, and new insights-as-a-service that adds utilization and cost insights. It also improves network security by allowing applications to create their own private network and firewall rules as part of the application lifecycle."

Partner Quotes

"Service providers who want to transition to NFV and fully virtualized environments are seeing challenges with adopting modern cloud practices while integrating existing network infrastructure and delivering carrier-grade solutions. Cloudify's integration with pure TOSCA and Kubernetes coupled with Tech Mahindra's end-to-end solutions, being applied in the real-world at leading telcos such as Proximus, has built a robust partnership with a unique capability to deliver a carrier-grade solution today, while maintaining future compatibility to integrate with industry standards such as ONAP tomorrow."

-Manish Singh, Network Services, Tech Mahindra

"The relationship between Aptira and Cloudify began focused on a specific project to maximize the utilization and reduce costs of a large carrier's MPLS network. The success of this project enabled Aptira to expand upon this into additional projects including IT, involving the new Cloudify capabilities for supporting Kubernetes and hardened security on OpenStack and VMware. The new support being shipped will enable additional adoption of the open orchestration concept, bridging the networking world and IT through a common orchestration platform."

-Roland Chan, COO, Aptira

Useful Links

What's new in 4.2

Cloudify 4.2 blog post

Download Cloudify 4.2 here

About Cloudify

Cloudify specializes in IT operations automation technology that manages application and network services through open orchestration. The company's Cloudify software enhances the velocity and reliability of software deployment, lifecycle management and network functions in cloud-native environments. Built and maintained by an open source community, Cloudify is used by telecoms, internet service providers, financial services firms, e-commerce companies and others for NFV operations and cloud management & orchestration.

Cloudify is spearheading open standard initiatives in cloud management and NFV and is the leading orchestration provider behind the TOSCA specification. Cloudify is a founding member of ONAP, a consortium defining open source, next-generation network automation standards, and an active member in OASIS and ETSI standard bodies.

Cloudify has corporate offices in the US, Europe and Asia. More at cloudify.co.