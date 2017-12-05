Cirrus Insight Announces Its New Productivity Platform for Gmail

IRVINE, Calif. &Six years after its founding with a focus on allowing Gmail users to leverage the power of Salesforce without leaving their inboxes, Cirrus Insight has just rolled out a version of its email productivity platform that can be used by any Gmail user.

"You no longer have to have a Salesforce license to utilize Cirrus Insight in Gmail," Brandon Bruce, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, says. "Any Gmail user can take advantage of our most popular features including seeing when recipients open your emails; creating reusable email templates; sending email blasts to up to 500 people at a time; setting follow-up reminders; scheduling emails to send in the future; and building drip campaigns to automatically stay in touch with prospects and customers."

This is the second major announcement in the last month from the company which has its marketing, sales, and support office in Knoxville, Tennessee and its engineering office in Irvine, California. In mid-November, Cirrus Insight acquired Attach.io in order to add document management and attachment tracking to its platform of productivity applications.

The rollout of the Gmail product is a natural progression for the growing company considering the overall market size of potential new customers.

"We currently serve users in Gmail and Outlook as well as iOS and Android, all of whom use Cirrus Insight to connect to Salesforce," Bruce says. "We're now expanding our target market beyond the 10 million or so people who use Salesforce in an effort to serve more of the one billion active Gmail users."

While the Cirrus Insight productivity product will work initially with Gmail, there are plans to support Outlook users in early 2018. In the meantime, Outlook users can use Cirrus Insight to connect with Salesforce.

Bruce describes Cirrus Insight as "an all-in-one productivity and sales platform."

"We serve more than 5,000 great organizations including household names like News Corporation, Shopify, and Girl Scouts," he says. "Cirrus Insight is for any person or team that wants to work faster and smarter from their inbox and calendar."

Bruce sees the new Gmail version as particularly beneficial to sales professionals and freelancers. It is priced starting at $12 per month or $99 annually per user, and Cirrus Insight is currently offering a free 14-day trial for new customers.

About Cirrus Insight

250,000 professionals use Cirrus Insight to increase productivity in Gmail and Outlook. Fortune 500 companies and freelancers use Cirrus Insight for email tracking, email templates, drip campaigns, follow up reminders, meeting scheduling, and world-class Salesforce integration. Inc. Magazine ranked Cirrus Insight #41 on its "Inc. 500" list of fastest-growing companies in the United States.