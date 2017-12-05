QualTek Announces Acquisition of Velocitel

QualTek, a world class technology driven provider of turnkey engineering, construction, fulfillment, and project management services to the telecommunications industry, announces that it has acquired the assets of FDH Velocitel related to their Velocitel and Site Safe divisions (Velocitel) from The Willis Stein Private Equity Group. Velocitel provides site acquisition, design, engineering, implementation, upgrade, maintenance, and RF compliance services for wireless infrastructure.

The combination of QualTek and Velocitel will double the size of the legacy platform and significantly expand its presence into 35 states with over 1,200 employees nationwide. In addition, the acquisition is highly complementary given minimal geographic overlap, creating a leading provider of wireless, wireline, and fulfillment services on a national scale.

"With the addition of Velocitel, QualTek will significantly expand its platform and enhance service capabilities to customers. QualTek will leverage its proprietary technology to deliver quick, timely and accurate data reporting, while continuing to provide the highest level of service to our customers. We look forward to welcoming Velocitel into the QualTek family as our company enters its next phase of growth," said Scott Hisey, CEO of QualTek.

Jefferies LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Velocitel and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as Velocitel's legal advisor.

About QualTek

QualTek is a leading turnkey provider of engineering, construction, fulfillment and project management services to the telecommunications industry. The company is a one-stop infrastructure services solutions provider addressing wireline (NX Utilities), wireless (Empire Telecom), and residential and commercial fulfillment (QualSat). With experienced management staff, qualified field technicians, accurate and state of the art data management and financial systems as well as a dedicated network of subcontractors, QualTek ensures that projects are delivered on time in a quality and financially responsible manner.

About Velocitel

Velocitel is a 30-year old wireless network services company delivering a complete suite of professional services to acquire, design, engineer, implement, upgrade and maintain wireless infrastructure sites.

For media inquiries, please contact Kristen Potaznick, Corporate Communications Manager, at 484-804-4502.