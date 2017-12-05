Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces Deployment of Text-to-911 in Los Angeles County

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq CMTL) announced today that its Safety and Security Technologies group, which is part of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment, and Los Angeles County have together launched text to 911 for LA citizens county wide, via Comtech's EMedia service. EMediaÂ is a secure web browser based service that enablesÂ 9 1 1 call takersÂ to receive andÂ respond to text messages sent to 9 1 1.

"Within 24 hours of the service becoming available, one of our dispatchers received a text-to-911 message regarding a life-threatening situation. Thanks to this service, the incident was rapidly resolved successfully, possibly saving the life of the person sending the text," said Todd Austin of the Los Angeles Police Department. "When something like this happens, it's so wonderful to see how quickly new tools are welcomed. I think it hit home tonight for so many of us just how important it is for our industry to keep up with technology. It truly can save lives."

"We applaud the adoption of EMedia text-to-911 service by Los Angeles County. Text-to-911 offers citizens another way to reach 911 when it is not safe or possible for a voice call to be made. Nothing is more gratifying than knowing Comtech's highly reliable E911 solutions are assisting dispatchers and first responders in saving lives," said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. "We are honored that Los Angeles is relying on us to provide this innovative new emergency service."

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

