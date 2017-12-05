Zyxel Names David Soares Vice President of North American Sales

Zyxel Communications, a leading provider of secure broadband networking, Internet access and connected home products, today announced the appointment of David Soares as vice president of North American sales. Soares brings 28 years of experience as a senior business executive in the information technology industry to drive the awareness and growth of Zyxel's channel business among small and medium sized businesses and service providers in North America.

Soares comes to Zyxel following a 16-year career at Netgear. He was part of the executive team that took the company from a private start-up to a publicly listed company in 2003. Appointed as Netgear's Vice President EMEA in 2003, Soares was responsible for growing the sales and marketing organization across Europe, and established the company as the leading networking vendor to home users and small businesses in the UK by the end of 2004. As Netgear's Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing from 2004 to 2011, Soares was responsible for running the company's sales and marketing organization around the world. He was appointed the company's General Manager and Senior Vice President, Retail Business Unit in 2011, and led the product management, engineering, and sales and marketing departments to deliver year-over-year revenue growth. Soares' 28 years in the IT industry includes 12 years in management with Hayes Modems prior to his career with Netgear.

"We believe that the extensive experience and knowledge that David brings to our team is truly a game-changer for our business," stated Howie Chu, CEO of Zyxel North America. "David's experience in leading other companies in our industry through various stages of their growth, building them from start-ups to leading global brands will be instrumental in taking our business to the next level across our consumer, SMB, and service provider business units."

