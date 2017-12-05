Nectar Recognized as an Innovative Industry Leader in the UC Market

Nectar Services Corp., the leader in the development and deployment of proactive network monitoring and performance management software for the Unified Communications (UC) industry, today announced that its Unified Communications Management Platform (UCMP) has won the 2017 Internet Telephony Unified Communications Excellence Award. In its ninth year, this award honors industry leading companies that have developed innovative UC hardware, software and services.

"It gives me great pleasure to present Nectar with a Unified Communications Excellence Award for their UCMP solution and their team's commitment to addressing the real needs of the marketplace," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "It's inspiring to see such commitment to excellence and I look forward to seeing future innovation from Nectar."

Nectar's UCMP has revolutionized the way in which enterprise businesses and service providers manage their voice, video and web collaboration applications, systems and networks. The UCMP suite is comprised of four integrated components that together deliver exceptional application, network and endpoint health and performance management across the monitoring, reporting and diagnostics functions. Unique in its vendor-agnostic approach, UCMP creates a complete, centralized, multi-vendor UC environment with a single tool whether a business leverages Microsoft Skype for Business, Cisco, Avaya or another UC platform.

"Our goal at Nectar is to help our customers create a superior end-user experience through UCMP's monitoring, performance management, reporting and diagnostic functions. Enterprise businesses and service providers are able to more effectively manage multi-vendor network complexity, maximize existing technology investments and achieve a lower Total Cost of Ownership," said David Giangano, Nectar's CEO. "We are proud that Nectar consistently stands out as an industry leader in the UC Market and are looking forward to continued innovation and growth."

About Nectar Services Corp. Nectar, a global market leader in providing the most comprehensive monitoring and diagnostics software solution for Unified Communication services enables IT and operation organizations to proactively ensure the end-user experience. Our flagship offering is the Unified Communications Management Platform (UCMP), which improves visibility and service delivery across integrated voice, video and data application solutions by providing unique and critical performance information. Nectar provides monitoring and diagnostics for millions of enterprise endpoints to over 2,100 enterprises in over 86 countries-including some of the largest global banking, search engine, service provider, healthcare and manufacturing organizations in the world.