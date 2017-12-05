Egenera Teams Up with Brigantia Partners for Xterity Cloud Services Distribution in the UK

Egenera, a leading provider of wholesale cloud services to the channel today announced that it has signed a strategic partnership withÂ Brigantia Partners, the largest subscription community of independent technology resellers and MSPs in the United Kingdom. Under the agreement, Brigantia is offering Egenera's Xterity Cloud Services to its extensive network of UK based partners.

"We're seeing demand for cloud ramping up significantly among UK MSPs and solution providers," said Iain Shaw, commercial director, Brigantia. "End users are asking for cloud and the channel is actively looking for competitively priced, high quality services with top notch support and management. Brigantia can now deliver with Xterity."

Egenera's Xterity Cloud Services deliver a full range of dedicated, managed, private and public cloud services, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Backup as a Service (BaaS), and cloud migration exclusively through the channel.

With Xterity, resellers can quickly enter the cloud services market with no up-front capital or ongoing maintenance costs. Unlike reselling cloud services from large, commodity cloud vendors, Xterity delivers the margins resellers need to develop a profitable and sustainable cloud services business.

"Brigantia delivers tremendous value to its MSPs and solutions providers in the UK and we're looking forward to partnering with such a significant force in the UK market," said Till Brennan, vice president, EMEA Sales, Egenera.

About Brigantia

Brigantia Partners Limited was a management buyout from Techgate plc in January 2016. Originally founded in 1996, as a sales aid business IT leasing brokerage, over the past twenty years Brigantia has evolved into the largest subscription partner services community in the UK with hundreds of technology channel partners. Brigantia exists to add value to its partners' businesses either by reducing costs or by increasing sales. Beyond increasing profits, Brigantia aims to add capital value to its partners' businesses.Â Brigantia is headquartered in Northern England but also has a London office. For more information, visitÂ www.brigantia.comÂ or call 44-20-3358-0078.

About Egenera

Egenera is a leading provider of wholesale cloud services to the channel. Xterity, Egenera's cloud service, offers Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Backup as a Service (BaaS), Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) and cloud migration to partners seeking to deliver monthly recurring revenue cloud services with no upfront costs, and compelling margins. Headquartered in Boxborough, Mass., Egenera hosts Xterity in Tier 3 and Tier 3+ datacenters in Boston, MA, Ashburn, VA, San Jose, CA, London, Newcastle, Dublin(2) and Tokyo. For more information on the company, please visit egenera.com. Follow Egenera on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.