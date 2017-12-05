Big energy now rides on America's best unlimited network. T Mobile (NASDAQ TMUS) today announced that Shell, yes, that global energy leader, is switching to the Un carrier. Key features of T Mobile's offering include eliminating roaming fees with high speed international data and improving in building coverage for 7,000 of Shell's corporate employees across the United States.

And Shell is not alone. Businesses of all sizes are flocking to T-Mobile thanks to an award-winning LTE network, top-rated, dedicated customer care, 100% transparent fair pricing for businesses, and Un-carrier benefits like free texting and one free hour of smartphone Wi-Fi on all Gogo-equipped domestic flights and so much more.

Since launching Un-carrier for Business in 2015, the number of businesses on T-Mobile has more than doubled, and it's not just small and mid-sized businesses making the switch. Industry leaders like Shell are also turning to T-Mobile.

"Two years ago, we set out to break down pain points for small and mid-sized businesses - but we quickly learned that - surprise - large enterprises want a great network at a great price, too," said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. "Because of our transparent, no-BS approach, T-Mobile for Business is absolutely EN FUEGO and taking share from the Duopoly every single day!"

T-Mobile is bringing Shell a whole lot more than its top-rated network. The Un-carrier will upgrade in-building coverage at Shell work sites across the US and even offer in-person support to help employees light up their devices with T-Mobile service.

Switching to T-Mobile also helps Shell eliminate international roaming fees for staff who regularly travel internationally. With the Un-carrier, Shell gets unlimited data and texting in 140+ countries and destinations - all without the uncertainty of the carriers' international roaming fees.

Since 2015, T-Mobile has doubled its LTE coverage and is on track to cover 321 million people by the end of the year.

