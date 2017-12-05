Rick Sanford Joins Space 2.0 Pioneer BridgeSat as VP of Strategy and Business Development

BridgeSat, Inc. (BridgeSat) announced today that satellite, terrestrial and cybersecurity veteran Rick Sanford has joined the company as vice president of strategy and business development. Sanford's 30 plus years of design and integration experience will help BridgeSat revolutionize global communications with an advanced optical communications network designed to serve the unique needs of LEO satellites.

Sanford's specialties include cryptographic, terrestrial carrier, satellite and timing systems, with experience in the APAC, EMEA and U.S. markets. He joins BridgeSat from Surrey Satellite Technology-US, LLC, where he was responsible for small sat mission development in the government and commercial sectors. Sanford's career includes space systems consulting firm SpaceGroundAmalgam, LLC which he founded, the U.S. Air Force and Cisco, where he founded the company's space business unit. Sanford served as a corporate and then individual member of the International Space University Board of Trustees from 2007-2017.

BridgeSat is developing a global optical communications ground network to serve the commercial satellite community. This network will consist of multiple optical ground stations strategically located in areas that have low clouds, with good access to terrestrial networks and optimized to serve LEO, ISS and GEO orbits.

"Laser communication to and from space has been a goal for close to two decades," Sanford said. "BridgeSat is the first U.S. company to focus on bringing the advances in current generation optical technology to the forefront of space-based communications terminals designed for CubeSat and SmallSat form factors and power constraints. BridgeSat is an exciting early-stage company, and I look forward to my role in helping revolutionize satellite communications."

"When it comes to developing and executing secure, next-gen satellite communications systems for mission-critical applications, Rick has been there and done that," said Barry Matsumori, BridgeSat CEO. "That experience, along with his reputation and global relationships, will be invaluable for BridgeSat, its partners and its customers."

