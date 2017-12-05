MegaPath One Wins 2017 Unified Communications Excellence Award

MegaPath, a leading provider of voice, data, security and cloud services in North America, today announced that its MegaPath One solution was selected as a winner of Technology Marketing Corporation's (TMC) 2017 Unified Communications Excellence Award. This annual awardÂ recognizes and honors companies that have developed exceptional unified communications hardware, software and services that are leading the way in this growing industry.

"MegaPath One addresses the industry demand for an all-in-one UC and telephony solution that goes beyond instant messaging and presence to include integration with everyday applications, SMS texting, one-click audio and video conferencing capabilities, and more," said Arnaud Gautier, Chief Marketing Officer, MegaPath. "MegaPath is honored to be recognized once again by TMC for our innovation and industry leadership in Unified Communications."

MegaPath One delivers integrated, enterprise-class collaboration tools for businesses of all sizes. The enhanced unified communications solution combines IP business telephony with audio and video calling and conferencing, instant messaging, presence, SMS texting and screen sharing in a single application that works on desktop, tablet and smartphone devices. It supports an always-on virtual collaboration space called My Room and enables users and external guests to take turns sharing their screens or specific applications within the same group session. Through the many powerful features offered with MegaPath One, organizations can work, communicate and collaborate more effectively than ever before.

"It gives me great pleasure to present MegaPath with a Unified Communications Excellence Award for their MegaPath One solution and their team's commitment to addressing the real needs of the marketplace," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "It's inspiring to see such commitment to excellence and I look forward to seeing future innovation from MegaPath."

MegaPath is consistently recognized for its innovation and industry leadership. Most recently, MegaPath One was named a recipient of TMC's 2017 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award. To view MegaPath's complete list of awards, visitÂ www.megapath.com/promise/awards.

About MegaPath MegaPath is a leading business communications and network provider that helps businesses fully leverage the cloud. MegaPath's award-winning service portfolio includes Voice, Unified Communications, SD-WAN, WiFi, and Internet services, backed by dedicated project management and 100% US-based technical support. MegaPath is uniquely positioned to deliver custom managed solutions to businesses that desire a broad range of high-value services from a single nationwide provider. With over twenty years of expertise, MegaPath empowers businesses of all sizes to simplify operations, improve communications, increase productivity, and lower costs.

To learn more about MegaPath's leading service offerings, please visitÂ www.megapath.com.