Red Hat Releases Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes to Empower Simple, Flexible Cloud-Native Development

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes, enabling organizations to accelerate cloud native app development with a curated set of frameworks and runtimes for prescriptively building and running microservices based applications.

At the heart of digital transformation is the opportunity for organizations to reinvent themselves to better compete in a market marked by new competitors, communities, technologies and business strategies. Under these conditions, adaptability is key for survival, and cloud-native development solutions that harness the convergence of Linux containers, API management, service-based architectures, and DevOps automation are ideal for helping organizations respond to unpredictable change and outmaneuver competitors.

By providing a tightly integrated and fully supported offering for developing microservices in multiple languages and frameworks, Red Hat aims to balance developers' need for choice with the operational requirement for standardization and support - both for creating new applications and re-architecting existing ones. According to a September 2017 survey of Red Hat customers, a large majority of respondents (87 percent) indicated that they are using or considering multiple runtimes and frameworks for developing microservices, with 44 percent citing the preference for using the right tool for the right task.

Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes supports multiple runtimes, languages, frameworks and architectures, with the following key features and benefits:

Certified and supported runtimes available with Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes include Java EE, WildFly Swarm, Eclipse MicroProfile, Eclipse Vert.x, Node.js, and Spring Boot.

Availability

Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes is now available. Customers can download the latest release from the Red Hat Customer Portal or at OpenShift Online.

Supporting Quotes

Mike Piech, vice president and general manager, Middleware, Red Hat "The new world of cloud-native, containerized, microservices-based architecture empowers enterprises to innovate in a more rapid and flexible way than ever before. But doing so at scale with performance, reliability, and improved security requires the muscle of enterprise-grade runtimes. Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes manifests Red Hat's decade-plus of experience with Red Hat JBoss Middleware in this new runtime offering built from the ground up for the next generation of microservices-based application development."

Joe Dickman, senior vice president, Vizuri "Organizations that are investing time and resources in cloud-native architectures must look at leveraging containerized workloads to provide a robust, flexible and reliable infrastructure that can respond quickly to changing customer needs. Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes establishes a foundation for building services for hybrid and multi-cloud applications and systems in a programmable way that provision and decommission infrastructure and application resources in a myriad of environments using their preferred tools."

Al Gillen, group vice president, Software Development and Open Source, IDC "Enterprises that invest in DevOps, microservices, cloud services, and modern application development can see multiple benefits including business-focused innovation, improved competitive differentiation, and responsiveness to unexpected user and business requirements. Forward-looking CIOs and CEOs that have embraced agile and DevOps operational models have seen paybacks including more frequent application deployments, higher-quality code, agility in delivering and evolving user-centric features, and a greater ability to innovate with new products and features."

