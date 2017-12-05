Belden to Host 2017 Financial Analyst and Investor Day Webcast and Reaffirm Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results Today

Belden Inc. (NYSE BDC), a global leader in high quality, end to end signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications, will host its 2017 Investor and Analyst webcast today at 3pm EST. John Stroup, President, CEO and Chairman, and Henk Derksen, Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO, will provide color on Belden's business trends and financial goals.

During the presentation, the Company will reiterate its current guidance for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2017.

The Company expects fourth quarter 2017 revenues to be $641 - $661 million. For the full year ending December 31, 2017, the Company expects revenues to be $2.425 - $2.445 billion.

The Company expects fourth quarter 2017 GAAP EPS to be $1.61 - $1.71. For the full year ending December 31, 2017, the Company expects GAAP EPS to be $2.50 - $2.60.

The Company expects fourth quarter 2017 adjusted EPS to be $1.71 - $1.81. For the full year ending December 31, 2017, the Company expects adjusted EPS to be $5.45 - $5.55.

In addition, the Company will communicate full year 2018 guidance.

Our guidance for income per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders is based upon information currently available regarding events and conditions that will impact our future operating results. In particular, our results are subject to the factors listed under "Forward-Looking Statements" in this release. In addition, our actual results are likely to be impacted by other additional events for which information is not available, such as asset impairments, purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions, severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs, gains (losses) recognized on the disposal of tangible assets, gains (losses) on debt extinguishment, discontinued operations, and other gains (losses) related to events or conditions that are not yet known.

Earnings per Share (EPS)

All references to EPS within this earnings release refer to income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures that reflect certain adjustments the Company makes to provide insight into operating results. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements included in this release and have been published to the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.belden.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release and any statements made by us concerning the release may contain forward-looking statements including our expectations for the fourth quarter and full-year 2017, as well as for full-year 2018. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding future financial performance (including revenues, expenses, earnings, margins, cash flows, dividends, capital expenditures and financial condition), plans and objectives, and related assumptions. In some cases these statements are identifiable through the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "guide," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "target," "can," "could," "may," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those suggested by any forward-looking statements for a number of reasons, including, without limitation: the impact of a challenging global economy or a downturn in served markets; the competitiveness of the global broadcast, enterprise, and industrial markets; the inability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions in furtherance of the Company's strategic plan; volatility in credit and foreign exchange markets; variability in the Company's quarterly and annual effective tax rates; the cost and availability of raw materials including copper, plastic compounds, electronic components, and other materials; disruption of, or changes in, the Company's key distribution channels; the inability to execute and realize the expected benefits from strategic initiatives (including revenue growth, cost control, and productivity improvement programs); disruptions in the Company's information systems including due to cyber-attacks; the inability of the Company to develop and introduce new products and competitive responses to our products; the inability to retain senior management and key employees; assertions that the Company violates the intellectual property of others and the ownership of intellectual property by competitors and others that prevents the use of that intellectual property by the Company; risks related to the use of open source software; the impact of regulatory requirements and other legal compliance issues; perceived or actual product failures; political and economic uncertainties in the countries where the Company conducts business, including emerging markets; the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets and the resulting impact on financial performance; disruptions and increased costs attendant to collective bargaining groups and other labor matters; and other factors.

For a more complete discussion of risk factors, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, filed with the SEC on February 17, 2017. Although the content of this release represents our best judgment as of the date of this report based on information currently available and reasonable assumptions, we give no assurances that the expectations will prove to be accurate. Deviations from the expectations may be material. For these reasons, Belden cautions readers to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Belden disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial, enterprise and broadcast markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications. Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.