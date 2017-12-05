vXchnge Unveils insite Data Center Business Intelligence Platform

vXchnge, a leading carrier neutral colocation data center services provider, today unveiled insite, its groundbreaking business intelligence system that provides the company's customers detailed views, tools and interactions for managing their businesses and compute deployments within vXchnge data centers.

insite provides vXchnge customers with a single-pane view, providing real-time information to support business planning and compliance governance. Key metrics for bandwidth utilization, peak power usage, power monitoring and asset tracking afford customers up-to-the-minute actionable alerting. The system records historical patterns of use that enable customers to forecast, plan and audit technology deployments with ease. vXchnge's insite reduces time and costs associated with customers' critical business requirements. vXchnge provides secure, state-of-the-art data centers that are architected so its customers can monitor asset movement and access controls through insite, providing additional peace of mind.

"According to Gartner, end-user clients are looking for solutions that extend beyond the traditional confines of DCIM and enable them to manage their data center operations under a single lens," stated April Adams, Research Director at Gartner. She also noted that "clients have expressed interest in end-to-end management that extends beyond the infrastructure to include business elements as well."

"We're completely impressed with the insite solution from vXchnge. insite, true to its name, provides us with a dashboard of critical insights, including power usage, so we know when our systems are operating safely and efficiently," said Christopher Fox, CTO of vXchnge customer Ideal Integrations. "It simplifies how we manage our infrastructure, from updating our inventories and managing maintenance tickets, to pulling detailed compliance reports. insite gives us confidence that vXchnge is protecting our brand."

Current vXchnge customers rave about insite's capabilities, ranging from global software giants like SAP and Surescripts. Hyper-growth tech companies such as CloudMosa, Drawbridge, and CloudVergX have reaped the benefits. These and many other businesses utilize insite to improve operations and reduce costs.

"We created insite for our customers to gain in-depth knowledge and transparency for their application infrastructures deployed in any vXchnge data center," said Ernest Sampera, vXchnge CMO. "I view insite as the DaVinci of its time, combining science, art and discovery for customers to improve their business operations and compliance needs."

insite has no rivals in capabilities and performance - according to industry analysts, experts and customers.

