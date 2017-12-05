Radisys and NS Solutions Partner to Deliver SDN, NFV and Security Solutions

RadisysÂ Corporation (NASDAQ RSYS), a global leader of open telecom solutions, and NS Solutions Corporation, an information technology solution provider in Japan, today announced that they have partnered to deliver Software Defined Networking (SDN), Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and security solutions to leading communications service providers in Asia.

Highlights

"Radisys is excited to partner with NS Solutions and extend our reach into the Japanese market by enabling in-region CSPs to transform their mobile networks to keep pace with exploding data traffic," said Neeraj Patel, vice president and general manager, Software and Services Solutions, Radisys. "We are working with NS Solutions to develop solutions for leading CSPs in Asia and thereby showcase how Radisys' open telecom solutions meet and even exceed CSPs' network requirements in this new telecom cloud era."

"We're pleased to partner with Radisys to deliver innovative SDN solutions to our CSP customers and enhance our ability to support CSP network requirements in Japan," said Masayuki Iida, Director, Systems Engineering Department-I Telecom Solutions Division, NS Solutions. "Radisys' industry-leading FlowEngine TDE-2000 platform will enable us to help our customers introduce disruptive applications rapidly with new SDN architectures."

Resources

Product Data Sheet: FlowEngine TDE-2000

About Radisys

Radisys, a global leader in open telecom solutions, enables service providers to drive disruption with new open architecture business models. Radisys' innovative disaggregated and virtualized enabling technology solutions leverage open reference architectures and standards, combined with open software and hardware to power business transformation for the telecom industry, while its world-class services organization delivers systems integration expertise necessary to solve communications and content providers' complex deployment challenges. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.

RadisysÂ® is a registered trademark of Radisys. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.