Continuum Enters South African Market with Sovaton

ContinuumÂ , the exclusive provider of the only vertically integrated IT service delivery platform that enables MSPs to scale rapidly and profitably, today announced its entry into the Southern African market in partnership with Sovaton, one of the region's leading cybersecurity focused distributors in the channel. The distribution agreement between the two companies will bring Continuum's fully managed remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform and resources to MSPs across South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe, as part of the company's global expansion strategy.

Sovaton will now be able to market Continuum's RMM platform, powered by the company's network operations center (NOC), to its network of MSPs in the region. The platform has been proven to enable the efficient management of thousands of customer endpoints for MSPs, freeing up valuable resources to focus on higher-end, more profitable tasks in a time of increasing IT skills shortages.

"Continuum RMM is designed to close the IT skills gap, with access to more than 700 skilled technicians and certified IT experts to solve the most demanding technical issues, 24/7," said Lisa Rice, general manager, Sovaton Pty. Ltd. "We're excited by the opportunity to partner with Continuum and look forward to developing new opportunities together, particularly in preparing organizations to manage a changing IT landscape as technical expertise continues to be in high demand."

"Sovaton has been an impressive partner throughout our onboarding process, and we're confident they can deliver on our plans in Southern Africa," said Paul Balkwell, vice president of international sales, Continuum. "With Sovaton, we can now bring a fully-managed IT platform and services solution to the Southern African market, delivering not only powerful IT management solutions for their customers, but also crucial resources and expertise for service providers to help build their businesses into profitable enterprises."

The expansion into Southern Africa is the latest step forward in Continuum's international growth strategy. Beginning with the United Kingdom in 2014 and since followed by its expansion and distribution agreement in Australia in 2017, the company is focused on powering MSP profitability globally with its proven business model.

"Distribution agreements such as these are vital to our international growth strategy," said Paul Balkwell. "The power of our distributors' market expertise, combined with our fully-managed platform and transformational business model for service providers, gives us the ideal platform to continue expanding into new markets across the globe. With that strategy already paying dividends in the UK and Australia, we're looking forward to continued success in our newest market of Southern Africa."

About Continuum

Continuum empowers managed IT service providers, giving them the technology platform, services and processes they need to simplify IT management and deliver exceptional service to their small and medium-sized clients. Continuum's vertically integrated service delivery model combines an unmatched SaaS-based technology suite with a world-class NOC and Help Desk, allowing them to not only remotely monitor, manage, secure and backup their clients' IT environments from a single pane of glass, but scale rapidly and profitably. Continuum employs more than 1,400 professionals worldwide and monitors more than 1 million endpoints for its 5,800 partners, including IT service providers servicing more than 60,000 SMB customers and web hosting providers protecting more than 250,000 servers with Continuum's BDR product line.

About Sovaton

Sovaton are passionate about their products they constantly seek creative ways to generate new opportunities for their channel partners. They have the focus, expertise and energy to provide solutions for their partners and the appetite for taking carefully selected emerging vendors to market.

When it comes to technology, products, markets and trends their people are not stuck in the past. With joined-up thinking across vendor teams and locations, they always come together as one to exceed partner's expectations.

Sovaton understands that partners need to work with a trusted distributor, and believe that their partners will be more successful if they are supported throughout the sales process. Not only do they offer them the very best technical knowledge, but continuing the aftersales care is just as important, even more so in the fast paced technology world.

Sovaton have the freedom to act quickly, adapt to changing needs and offer a truly personal service, embracing every challenge that comes their way.

Their mission is to support their partners and share their knowledge, so they can help their partners grow.

Delivering innovative IT solutions and embracing the cloud through exciting managed services and to be a vital business partner - the most valued bridge between our vendors and customers. Contributing to the growth and profitability of our customers - both vendors and resellers.