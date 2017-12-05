Leading Japanese Internet Exchange Provider Boosts Interconnect Service Capacity in Tokyo and Osaka with Coriant Groove Solution

Coriant, a leading supplier of packet optical, IP, and SDN solutions to Tier 1 global service providers and web scale Internet operators, today announced that Japan Internet Exchange Co., Ltd. (JPIX), a leading Internet Exchange (IX) provider in Japan, has deployed the Coriant Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform to scale network capacity in its Tokyo and Osaka metropolitan area networks and support the cost efficient delivery of high performance interconnect services, including 10G, 40G, and 100G. Delivered in cooperation with Coriant's strategic local partner UNIADEX Ltd., the Coriant Groove G30 solution will help JPIX meet the increasing Internet exchange traffic demands of its domestic, regional, and international customers.

As Japan's largest IX service provider in terms of customers, JPIX continues to invest in best-in-class technology innovation to support its mission of providing a high quality Internet infrastructure. The JPIX network today serves over 160 customers, including Tier 1 service providers, ISPs, content providers, Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), cloud providers, cable operators, and digital media companies. JPIX selected the Coriant Groove™ G30 based on its industry-leading ultra-low power consumption, high-density systems architecture, client-side interface diversity, and pay-as-you-grow scalability. The Tokyo and Osaka network deployments include programmable 200G coherent optical transmission between multiple data center sites.

"JPIX is playing a vital role as the core of Japan's Internet with an advanced network infrastructure optimized for the stringent demands of an evolving application landscape that includes IoT and 5G," said Petri Markkanen, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Coriant. "We are pleased to be working closely with this industry-leading Asian IX provider and are committed to helping JPIX further enhance connectivity services and network efficiencies for their end-user customers."

The award-winning Coriant Groove™ G30 is an innovative 1RU modular open transport solution for cloud, data center, and IXP networks that can be equipped as a muxponder terminal solution and as an Open Line System (OLS) optical layer solution. Purpose-built for scalable, cost-efficient interconnectivity applications, the disaggregated Groove G30 has been widely deployed in the world's leading IXP, service provider, web-scale Internet operator, and cable MSO networks.

About Coriant Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant portfolio of SDN-enabled, edge-to-core packet optical networking and DCI solutions enables network operators to cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity, and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of mobile, video, and cloud services. Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including mobile and fixed line service providers, cloud and data center operators, Web 2.0 content providers, cable MSOs, government agencies, and large enterprises. With a distinguished heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is helping its global customers maximize the value of their network infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest @Coriant news and information.