Smith Micro to Present at LD MICRO Investor Conference on December 5, 2017

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ SMSI), today announced that William W. Smith, Jr., president and CEO, will present at the 10th Annual LD MICRO Main Event on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, at 5 p.m. PT. The conference is being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, located in Los Angeles.

To access a live webcast or to replay the formal presentation, click here: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro13/smsi.

Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses around the world. From optimizing wireless networks to uncovering customer experience insights, and from streamlining Wi-Fi access to ensuring family safety, our solutions enrich today's connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones. Our portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing, and monetizing rich content, such as visual messaging, video streaming, and 2D/3D graphics applications. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.

