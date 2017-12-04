Kingston IronKey D300 Receives Platinum Award in 2017 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards Program

Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced today that its IronKey D300 encrypted USB Flash drive received the Platinum 'ASTORS' Award for "Best Data Storage Security Solution" in the 2017 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards Program. Sponsored by digital publisher American Security Today, the 'ASTORS' recognizes outstanding product development achievements and new technologies that address the growing homeland security threats in the United States.

"We are honored to have our IronKey D300 encrypted USB drive be recognized with a Platinum Award for the Best Data Storage Security Solution in the 'ASTORS' competition," said Ken Campbell, Flash business manager, Kingston®. "As the need arises to transport confidential data and information with a growing remote/mobile workforce and business travelers, it is imperative that risks and threats from loss, theft or stolen digital devices are mitigated. Kingston's IronKey D300 is now recognized as the best solution for protecting sensitive data."

Customizable and easy to use, Kingston IronKey D300 is available in both standard and managed models. It is FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified and uses 256-bit AES hardware-based encryption in XTS mode. For added peace of mind, the drive uses digitally signed firmware making it immune to BadUSB. It enforces complex password protection with minimum characteristics to prevent unauthorized access and encryption and decryption is 100-percent self-contained ─ done on the drive with no trace left on the host system. IronKey D300 locks down and reformats after 10 invalid password attempts to protect against brute force attacks. The drive stands up to even the most demanding situations as it is manufactured with a zinc casing and a tamper-evident epoxy seal to provide physical security, and is also waterproof up to 4 feet (conforming to IEC60529 IXP8).

With SuperSpeed (USB 3.0) technology, users don't have to compromise speed for security. IronKey D300 allows for fast data transfers and by adding Kingston's 30 years of expertise in quality technology solutions along with the latest in NAND Flash memory and controller technology, users can be confident in a solution that will be around for years to come. The award-winning IronKey D300 USB drive is available in 4GB to 128GB capacities and is backed by a five-year warranty, free technical support and legendary Kingston reliability. For more information please visit www.kingston.com.

IronKey from Kingston Since early 2016, Kingston has been the proud owner of the entire USB technology and assets of IronKey, a long-time leader in encrypted USB Flash drive solutions. Kingston continues the IronKey brand and tradition of delivering FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified solutions to customers who need the highest level of encryption and security. With the IronKey brand, Kingston continues its commitment as the global leader in trusted encrypted solutions for mobile data.

About Kingston Technology Company, Inc. Kingston Digital, Inc. ("KDI") is the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world's largest independent manufacturer of memory products. Established in 2008, KDI is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.kingston.com.

