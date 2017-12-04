T&W Launches Small Cell to Support LTE over CBRS for High-Capacity Indoor and Outdoor Mobile Solutions

T&W (Shenzhen Gongjin Electronics Co., Ltd) today announced the release of its N02XX Small Cell series to support mobile and fixed wireless Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) applications.

CBRS/Band 48 will create a new business paradigm, allowing new players and incumbents to provide their services over shared spectrum resources. T&W is extending its current TDD and FDD Small Cell product portfolio to support CBRS and enable service providers to serve a larger number of users with a single Small Cell.

The N02XX range will be hosted and demonstrated at the SCWS Americas exhibition at the Qualcomm Technologies booth (booth #10), Dec 5 & 6, San Jose, California.

T&W's N02XX offers service providers additional flexibility by combining two carriers of up to 20MHz, therefore, augmenting the Small Cell capacity. It enables service providers to optimize their spectrum allocation and as a result provide maximum capacity and optimal service levels to its customers.

Powered by the Qualcomm Technologies' FSM99xx 28nm Small Cell chipset, the N02XX Small Cell family supports high capacity applications plus advanced synchronization methods essential for TDD technologies. The combination of T&W's mature protocol stack and in-house manufacturing capabilities plus the Qualcomm® FSM™ chipsets will deliver high-quality hot spots for CBRS connectivity.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Hu, EVP of New Technologies, T&W, said, "Consumer demand for mobile services is increasing exponentially. T&W is at the forefront of the industry developing a Small Cell product line for the CBRS domain. Incorporating the FSM99xx advanced baseband solution we can offer the market an advanced CBRS solution that enables carriers to meet their customer demand for high-capacity solutions."

"LTE in shared 3.5 GHz CBRS spectrum holds enormous potential to enhance both indoor and outdoor mobile coverage and capacity at massive scale," said Irvind Ghai, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Qualcomm Technologies is very happy to support CBRS commercialization, via this new product release by T&W, in coordination with their experienced mobile team."

About T&W

T&W (Shenzhen Gongjin Electronics Co., Ltd) is a listed company traded on Shanghai Stock Exchange. T&W is a global company committed in the manufacturing of high-end communication products. As a leading provider of Fixed Broadband Access. T&W will integrate backhaul technologies into its Small Cell solutions, reducing the overall CAPEX and OPEX.

Qualcomm FSM is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Qualcomm and FSM are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.