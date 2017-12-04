Silver Peak Surpasses 600 SD-WAN Customer Deployments Worldwide

Silver Peak, the global leader in broadband and hybrid WAN solutions, announced today that it has surpassed 600 production customer deployments of its industry leading Unity EdgeConnect SD WAN solution. EdgeConnect customer deployments span all segments of the market from small to midsized businesses to geographically distributed global enterprises and cloud service providers.

An application-driven SD-WAN edge architecture eliminates the need for conventional branch routers. Only EdgeConnect consolidates foundational network functions, SD-WAN, routing, WAN optimization and security, at the branch into a single, centrally orchestrated application-driven SD-WAN solution.

A cross-section of new EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution customers include: A. Zahner Company, Centurion Medical Products, CorTrust Bank, EMC Insurance, Halff Associates, Inc., IMMI, Produce World and Simpson Strong-Tie.

Centurion Medical Products

For over 50 years, Centurion Medical Products has been known for designing and delivering innovative products that increase clinician efficiency and improve patient care across the healthcare industry. Headquartered in Williamston, Michigan, the company provides comprehensive and consistent support to customers nationwide through clinical training and sustainability programs, high fill rates, and personalized kit design services.

"We selected EdgeConnect over competing SD-WAN solutions due to the completeness of features, including integrated WAN optimization, the flexibility to shift our sites from MPLS to dual broadband and the dedication of the Silver Peak team to make sure our deployment worked as designed," said Joe Mauk, network engineer for Centurion Medical Products. "The benefits have proven both immediate and compelling. Voice traffic runs flawlessly over broadband and we've substantially lowered connectivity costs across the board, making our decision to go with Silver Peak a win-win for Centurion."

CorTrust Bank

With a history spanning 85 years, CorTrust Bank serves the banking needs of local communities, businesses and individuals throughout South Dakota and Minnesota. With 25 locations and access to ATMs nationwide, CorTrust Bank is committed to providing customers with innovative solutions that go above and beyond.

"Prior to deploying Silver Peak, we were experiencing performance issues with our voice and banking applications over broadband that impaired the user experience and generated help desk calls," said Rick Herrold, IS officer, CorTrust Bank. "Following our deployment of the EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution, we were able to simplify and reduce management overhead across our branch locations, fully leverage broadband to connect our users to applications and user calls to our help desk promptly ceased. The Silver Peak solution has helped us to increase business efficiency while maintaining our service commitments to customers."

IMMI

At IMMI, "Bringing Safety to People" is more than a slogan, it's the firm's life-long mission. Headquartered in Westfield, Indiana, IMMI is an industry leader in the design, testing, and manufacturing of advanced vehicle safety systems with plants, offices and warehouses in five countries.

"IMMI is a classic business case for SD-WAN, and Silver Peak has clearly emerged as the leader in that market," says Tom Braden, vice president of enterprise technology at IMMI. "We've spent years struggling to keep our remote sites connected to our WAN by using outdated routers and firewalls, and with so many of our facilities in foreign markets, we also needed a solution that would provide better speed and reliability. Unity EdgeConnect, with advanced capabilities like Unity Boost and Forward Error Correction has transformed those sites, putting their WAN performance on par with our domestic plants, which translates into real world advantages for our business."

Produce World Group

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Cambridgeshire, UK, Produce World is one of the largest networks of expert growers and suppliers of high-quality fresh vegetables across Europe.

"The Silver Peak EdgeConnect solution has helped us to connect branch locations and support our staff activities," said Richard Billington, infrastructure manager at Produce World. "Silver Peak enabled us to move away from traditional MPLS to more flexible broadband technologies, and our employees and visitors are now able to access the applications they need, without impacting network performance."

About Silver Peak

Silver Peak is the global leader in broadband and hybrid WAN solutions. Silver Peak offers a high-performance SD-WAN solution that provides secure and reliable virtual overlays to connect users to applications with the flexibility to use any combination of underlying transport without compromising application performance. This results in greater business agility and lower costs. More than 3,000 globally distributed enterprises have deployed Silver Peak broadband and hybrid WAN solutions across 80 countries. Learn more at silver-peak.com.