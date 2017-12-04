By Light Announces New Chassis Based Version of Haivision’s Makito X HEVC/H.264 Encoder for the KLAS Telecom Voyager 8 Tactical Data Center (TDC)

By Light Professional IT Services LLC announced today the release of the HD VX. The HD VX seamlessly integrates Haivision's Makito X HEVC H.264 encoder into the KLAS Telecom Voyager 8 Tactical Data Center.

A fully standalone module, HD-VX provides a pluggable module containing the Makito X HEVC encoder, which reduces video bandwidth requirements by up to 50% while maintaining video quality when compared to H.264. With ultimate video streaming flexibility and low latency performance for ISR applications, the Makito X encoder with dual SDI inputs simultaneously supports both HEVC and H.264 encoding combined with industry leading KLV metadata capabilities, servicing both existing tactical H.264 video workflows and bandwidth efficient HEVC backhaul for centralized Processing, Exploitation and Dissemination (PED).

With the HD-VX encoder module, new and existing users of the KLAS Voyager Tactical Data Center can easily augment the KLAS field deployable rugged units with low latency ISR video and metadata capabilities.

"HD-VX delivers a best-in-class ISR solution, fully integrated into the Voyager TDC - a solution already in use by many of our customers," said Mel Marker, By Light's Associate Vice President for RoIP Solutions. HD-VX can be ordered directly from By Light and is delivered as a fully functional Voyager 8 module.

Please refer to our Products page at http://www.bylight.com/products/isrsolutions/ for additional HD-VX information.

About By Light

By Light Professional IT Services LLC is an ISO 9001, 20000, 27001 and CMMI Dev 3 registered and certified company that provides a full range of professional services, hardware and software engineering solutions to defense, civilian, and commercial customers worldwide. Learn more at www.bylight.com.

About Haivision

Haivision, a private company founded in 2004, provides media management and video streaming solutions that help the world's leading organizations communicate, collaborate and educate. Haivision is recognized as one of the most influential companies in video by Streaming Media and one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500. Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago, with regional offices located throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and South America. Learn more at www.haivision.com.

About Klas Telecom

Founded in 1991, Klas Telecom is an engineering and design company with over 25 years of experience developing innovative communications solutions for use in austere environments where low size, weight, power and ruggedization are required. With over 80% of the company dedicated to technology development, Klas Telecom is able to stay on the forefront of the deployable and tactical communications market. Klas Telecom operates in the U.S. and international defense, first responder, disaster relief, law enforcement and transportation markets. The company employs staff across four offices located in Washington, DC; Herndon, VA; Tampa, FL; and Dublin, Ireland. www.klastelecom.com