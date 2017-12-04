PCTEL Announces NB-IoT Testing on IBflex® Scanning Receiver

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq PCTI), a leader in Performance Critical TELecom solutions, announced today the release of Narrowband IoT (NB IoT) testing capabilities on its IBflexÂ scanning receivers. NB IoT is a Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) technology that operates on new and existing LTE mobile network infrastructure, including multi mode small cells. Globally, mobile operators are rolling out NB IoT networks, enabling Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications. IBflex scanning receivers provide accurate baseline measurements that network operators can use to ensure NB IoT network coverage and reliability.

Scanning receiver measurements are crucial for NB-IoT rollouts and post-deployment optimization. Mobile devices and other sources of LTE network data are poor predictors of NB-IoT network performance because NB-IoT is designed to satisfy different requirements than broadband LTE. Although NB-IoT networks may use existing LTE infrastructure, NB-IoT is a new air interface, providing enhanced coverage in exchange for lower data throughput rates. IBflex scanning receivers provide a reliable characterization of NB-IoT network performance through precise measurements of NB-IoT signals in all three operation modes (In-Band, Guard Band, and Stand Alone).

While LTE networks are often optimized for data throughput and capacity, NB-IoT networks need to be optimized for coverage, including indoors, underground, and in remote areas. Operators may deploy NB-IoT small cells to provide coverage for applications such as industrial process automation, connected health care, city infrastructure monitoring, asset tracking, and energy management. Designed for ease of use both indoors and outdoors, IBflex scanning receivers can provide the measurements necessary to verify and optimize NB-IoT coverage for a wide variety of applications. IBflex scanning receivers can also simultaneously collect traditional LTE network measurements alongside NB-IoT measurements.

"NB-IoT is an exciting new technology that will enable operators to tap into new revenue streams beyond their traditional consumer base. PCTEL scanning receivers help operators meet demanding network performance requirements for mission critical industrial and enterprise applications," said Jeff Miller, Senior Vice President and GM, RF Solutions. "The IBflex scanning receiver was designed from the start for high measurement accuracy, and it is easily adaptable to new technologies such as NB-IoT, LTE-M, and MulteFire," added Miller.

PCTEL will demonstrate the IBflex scanning receiver and other test and measurement solutions for in-building and outdoor small cells on Dec. 5-6 at SCWS Americas, booth #4 in San Jose, California.

