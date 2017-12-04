T-Mobile Tops J.D. Power Wireless Satisfaction Study for Businesses of All Sizes

The Un carrier is the business. T Mobile (NASDAQ TMUS) today announced that the Un carrier ranks highest in wireless customer satisfaction in J.D. Power's latest 2017 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study, outperforming the competition with businesses of every size.

The study measures customer satisfaction with the top four national wireless providers among three kinds of businesses: very small (1-19 employees), small/midsize (20-499 employees), and large enterprise (500 or more employees). T-Mobile ranked highest with all three types of businesses.

"Entrepreneurs, startups, mom-and-pops, multinationals - businesses of ALL shapes and sizes are coming to the Un-carrier in droves and never looking back," said Mike Sievert, Chief Operating Officer for T-Mobile. "Ranking highest in satisfaction for all business categories proves that the Un-carrier approach - listening to customers - isn't just meaningful to individuals and families."

The study also found two elements of wireless service that are increasingly important in the consumer market - unlimited data and good customer service - are even more critical to businesses. Unlimited data plans eliminate surprise overages and provide businesses with more accurate forecasting, and responsive customer service reps who are tuned in to customer needs are important to help businesses manage their wireless plans and devices.

According to J.D. Power, just as consumer wireless customers dread getting those data overage notifications, business wireless customers prefer the predictable budgeting and unrestricted employee access that comes with unlimited data plans.

Since launching Un-carrier for Business in 2015, the number of businesses on T-Mobile has more than doubled, and it's not just small- and mid-sized businesses flocking to the Un-carrier. Businesses of all sizes are making the switch thanks to an award-winning LTE network, top-rated customer care, 100% transparent fair pricing for businesses, and Un-carrier benefits like free texting and one free hour of smartphone Wi-Fi on all Gogo-equipped domestic flights, and so much more.

The J.D. Power 2017 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study measures satisfaction with providers of telecommunication voice and data services based on responses from 2,707 wireless customers surveyed between July and September 2017. Satisfaction is measured across six factors: performance and reliability, offerings and promotions, cost of service, sales representative and account executive, billing, and customer service.

