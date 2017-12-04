Zyxel Launches Full Line of MoCA 2.0 Bonded Products for Service Providers

Zyxel Communications, a leading provider of secure broadband networking, Internet access and connected home products, today announced the launch of a complete MoCA 2.0 bonded solution that enables solution providers to deliver secure, gigabit wired and wireless connectivity everywhere within subscriber homes. Zyxel's new MoCA 2.0 bonded product line includes a Gigabit Ethernet wireless gateway, WiFi extender and Ethernet adapter. Together these products deliver the wall to wall gigabit connectivity required to support premium services and applications such as 4K video streaming, online and virtual reality (VR) gaming and augmented reality (AR) applications.

Zyxel's new MoCA 2.0 Bonded products include:

The Zyxel AC2200 Gigabit Ethernet MoCA Gateway (EMG6765-Q10A) is an AC2200 Gigabit Ethernet MoCA Gateway with MoCA 2.0 features that utilizes a home's existing in-wall coaxial cables to create a wired backbone to support reliable WiFi extensions. The EMG6765-Q10A, which provides concurrent data transfer rates of 450 Mbps at 2.4 GHz and 1,733 Mbps at 5 GHz, features TR-069 and TR181 standard support for remote management and extensive WiFi diagnostics enabling service providers to offer and profit from premium managed WiFi services.

The Zyxel Hybrid MU-MIMO AC1300 MoCA 2.0 Extender (WAP7205) provides concurrent data transfer rates of 400 Mbps for 2.4 GHz and 867 Mbps for 5 Ghz to multiple devices. The built-in MoCA 2.0 supports 1.4 Gbps coax wired backhaul between the extender and gateway for a whole-home gigabit WiFi network. In addition, the WAP7205 supports TR-069 and the advanced TR-181 standard for remote management and extensive WiFi diagnostics.

The Zyxel MoCA 2.0 Ethernet Adapter (HLA4205) is a coax home network adapter that turns the home coax cabling into a 1.4 Gbps network backbone, enabling users to build up a complete network environment with the existing coaxial infrastructure. With Plug-n-Play operation, the HLA4205 offers gigabit wire speed for high-bandwidth applications such as wireless backhaul, 4K video streaming, online gaming and more.

"As the bandwidth requirements of today's advanced network-connected applications and devices continue to drive consumer demand for faster network speeds, service providers face the challenge of meeting customer expectations by delivering reliable high-speed connectivity to all corners of the home," stated Brian Feng, Senior Vice President of Zyxel North America. "As the first major MoCA product line release for service providers, our new MoCA 2.0 products expand Zyxel's growing portfolio of CPE offerings giving solution providers unparalleled flexibility and options to meet the ever-evolving needs of their customers."

