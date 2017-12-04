Amobee Launches Advanced Brand Safety Technology and Inventory Refund Program

SINGAPORE &Amobee, a global digital marketing technology company serving brands and agencies, today announced the launch of the Amobee Inventory Accountability Program, its comprehensive brand safety offering that ensures marketers have access to a safe, transparent buying ecosystem with the highest quality inventory to more effectively reach target consumers.

Amobee's brand safety and fraud prevention solution leverages an early detection system using advanced technology and partnership integrations to prevent fraud from reaching the Amobee platform and ensures Amobee DSP customers have access to the highest quality programmatic inventory. In addition, Amobee is among the first DSPs to block fraudulent mobile apps as part of the platform-wide offering. Amobee is also the first DSP to offer multiple goal optimization, coupling key performance indicators with a built-in viewability algorithm that delivers view rates up to 30 percent higher than other DSPs and minimizes the time required to adjust campaigns while they're in-flight.

More than 15 Amobee exchange partners, including OpenX, Telaria and Index Exchange, have joined the Amobee Inventory Accountability Program and have agreed to extend their own anti-fraud program-preferably through an MRC-accredited vendor-and provide a level of fraud accountability, including issuing refunds, which exposure for brands and agencies alike.

To further protect clients, Amobee is offering a refund program in the event fraud-invalid traffic, bot fraud and / or site fraud-does occur. Following the determination by an MRC-accredited vendor that fraud has occurred, Amobee will refund its tech fees for affected campaigns as well as any media fees Amobee recoups from its supply partners for fraudulent impressions on the affected campaigns.

"Brand safety and ensuring fraud prevention are two of the biggest challenges facing marketers today," says Katie Ford, Amobee's Chief Client Officer. "This long-term, advanced brand safety initiative ensures Amobee is able to align brand and agency clients with the highest quality inventory to support campaign objectives by delivering ads that are in view and seen by a real audience in a brand safe environment. Our industry-leading technology and partnership with DoubleVerify helps eliminate fraud before it reaches our platform and equips clients with pre-bid brand safety, contextual targeting and protection in the fight against fraud."

In addition to its robust brand safety offering, Amobee is also participating in the IAB Tech Labs ads.txt initiative to help mitigate inventory fraud concerns and allow marketers to focus on creating compelling campaigns that resonate with their target audiences. In support of the ads.txt initiative, Amobee is committed to cleaning the supply chain and blocking unauthorized and counterfeit inventory made available through non-certified sellers in order to promote a safe and transparent buying ecosystem.

Amobee's global fraud prevention offering includes the following:

Amobee offers marketers an independent end-to-end advertising and data management platform across all channels, formats and devices, including access to proprietary Amobee Brand Intelligence insights, advanced analytics and media planning capabilities. With this unified platform, leading brands and agencies can plan and buy media for specific audiences in a more integrated way to maximize their investments across desktop, mobile, video and social.

About Amobee

Amobee is a technology company that transforms the way brands and agencies make marketing decisions. The Amobee Marketing Platform enables marketers to plan and activate cross channel, programmatic media campaigns using real-time market research, proprietary audience data, advanced analytics, and more than 150 integrated partners, including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat and Twitter. Amobee is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel, one of the largest communications technology companies in the world which reaches over 640 million mobile subscribers. The company operates across North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia. For more information, visit amobee.com or follow @amobee.