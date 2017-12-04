Infobip Deploys Mobile Messaging Platform for Tele2

Infobip, the global communications platform for businesses, today announced the rollout of its omnichannel enterprise messaging technology with Tele2. Delivered under the 'Tele2 Messaging' brand name, the deal brings new user engagement capabilities to the operator's business customers. Tele2's customers now have access to Infobip's enterprise messaging platform to reach more than 6 billion mobile devices around the world, and the ability to engage with their customers across multiple channels in a more advanced, user friendly, and secure way.

The group-level enterprise messaging agreement is the continuation of a longstanding A2P SMS messaging relationship between Tele2 and Infobip, and deployment has already started in Sweden, Estonia, and Latvia. It's due to expand its European footprint with deployments in Lithuania and the Netherlands thereafter.

Tele2 can now offer multiple communications channels, including SMS, email, push notifications, Viber, and Facebook Messenger. As this is delivered through a single platform, Tele2's business customers don't need to rely on several disparate providers to design and deliver communications through different channels.

"Infobip is going above and beyond of just providing the messaging backbone to offer new capabilities, support, and long-time expertise to address various verticals. A2P messaging is growing rapidly as enterprises use it as a tool for marketing, customer engagement, and loyalty. We are so excited to build our partnership with Tele2, bringing the future of omnichannel technology to the Scandinavian market," said Silvio Kutic, President and CEO at Infobip.

A centerpiece of Tele2 Messaging is the Infobip Portal user interface with powerful features including a campaign builder for multiple messaging channels, real time reporting, an intelligent recommendation system, and failover programming. The project will be powered by Infobip's regional office in Stockholm.

About Infobip

Founded over a decade ago by two young developers, Infobip grew into an international business with 50+ offices on 6 continents and proprietary, in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach 6 billion mobile devices connected to over 800 telecoms networks.

Infobip innovates at the intersection of Internet and telecoms technologies, creating new ways for businesses and their end users to interact over mobile devices. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, OTTs, banks, social networks, tech companies and aggregators.

About Tele2

TELE2'S MISSION IS TO FEARLESSLY LIBERATE PEOPLE TO LIVE A MORE CONNECTED LIFE. Tele2 believes the connected life is a better life, and so their aim is to make connectivity increasingly accessible to their customers, no matter where or when they need it. Ever since Jan Stenbeck founded the company in 1993, it has been a tough challenger to the former government monopolies and other established providers. Tele2 offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services, content services and global IoT solutions. Every day 17 million customers across 8 countries enjoy a fast and wireless experience through their award winning networks. Tele2 has been listed on the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm since 1996. In 2016, Tele2 had net sales of SEK 28 billion and reported an operating profit (EBITDA) of SEK 5.3 billion. For definitions of measures, please see the last pages of the Annual Report 2016. Follow @Tele2group on Twitter for the latest updates.