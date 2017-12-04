CommScope and SwIFT Consortium Research Reveals Optimistic Future for Network Operators

New research commissioned by the European Union (EU) underscores the importance of micro fluidics and silicon photonics for remote fibre management. New fibre optic switching technologies could potentially automate manual processes and reduce energy costs across telecommunications, according to the study.

The number of connected devices per person globally is expected to nearly double in five years1. As networks add more bandwidth, the number of optical fibre connections is growing significantly2. The rise of social platforms, rapid growth in cloud computing and sensors for the Internet of Things are driving the need for more connections that are faster.

To keep up with increased demands for fibre optic switching technology, CommScope and its consortium of industrial, research and academic partners launched SwIFT (optical Switch combining Integrated photonics and Fluidics Technologies), a project of the EU's 7th Framework Programme for Information and Communications Technology ICT (FP7). The aim was to develop a low cost solution for automatic and remote fibre management. The EU granted 1.85 million euros to fund this project.

"Combining micro fluidics and silicon photonics could give us information in a blink of an eye," said Jan Watté, SwIFT project coordinator and group leader of strategic engineering and research & development in Europe, CommScope. "Dramatic energy savings, reduced floor occupation in the central office and redesigned closures could create a paradigm shift for network operators. The SWIFT concept findings lay the groundwork for further development of industry specifications - we see a huge opportunity for the telecommunications industry, especially for network and data centre operators."

Connector rich patch panels implemented in fibre networks require operators to manually configure connector plugs in the central office and field. By combining silicon photonics and microfluidics, a similar technology to what has been successfully implemented in e-readers, network operators could potentially use software to patch and repatch cables.

Gen Z is driving changes in tomorrow's network

When the top career aspiration of a Generation Z kid is to be a YouTube star, it is further evidence that increased demand for bandwidth is growing at a rapid pace. Gen Z, consumers aged 13-22, want their connections to work well and quickly. Living in a virtual world creates frustrations for them when connectivity speeds can't keep up, especially when using apps like YouTube and WhatsApp, according to The Generation Z: Study of Tech Intimates.

"To keep up with the Always-On Generation, technologies for communications have grown faster, smaller and more cost effective yet this has not been the case for optical fibre connections," said Peter Merlo, vice president of strategic engineering, CommScope. "After four years of research, we are a step closer to a concept that has the potential to reduce operational expenses associated with installing, provisioning and maintaining the embedded fibre plant and optical connections."

The Seventh Framework Programme (FP7) bundles research-related EU initiatives together under a common roof, playing a crucial role in reaching the goals of growth, competitiveness and employment. Consortium members are: Imec (Belgium), Bartels Mikrotechnik (Germany), Technische Universitat Ilmenau (Germany), the Tyndall National Institute (Ireland), TDC (Denmark), CommScope and Fundico (Belgium).

Watch this video showcasing the SwIFT project.

