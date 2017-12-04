LINE Corporation Acquires Shares Accompanying Transfer of Subsidiary

LINE Corporation (NYSE LN) (TOKYO 3938) (Headquarters Shinjuku ku, Tokyo, Japan Representative Director and CEO Takeshi Idezawa the "Company") announces as follows that it will acquire all shares in FIVE Inc. (hereinafter "FIVE"), making it a subsidiary of the Company. As this transaction does not fall under the timely disclosure standards set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a portion of the disclosure items and details have been omitted.

1. Reasons for this Share Acquisition Since the full-scale introduction of its performance-based ads in June 2016, the Company has shown steady growth in its business results. Meanwhile, FIVE, which is engaged in the development and operation of a platform for distributing video ads to smartphones, has used its advanced technology to achieve rapid growth in the performance-based advertising and brand advertising domains. The Company has determined that making use of FIVE's quality video ad platform's business base and its specialized video ad technologies will contribute to speeding up the global growth and expansion of the LINE Group's ad distribution business, and thus will acquire all of the shares in FIVE.

2. Overview of the Changing Subsidiary

Name and title of representative

Relationship between LINE and the changing subsidiary

3. Number of Acquired Shares and Shareholding Status Before and After Acquisition

Shares owned prior to change

Shares owned after change

4. Schedule

Execution of share transfer

5. Future Forecast The impact of this Share Acquisition on the Company's consolidated results is expected to be minimal.

The Company has issued a press release today titled "LINE Corporation Enters Capital and Business Alliance With FIVE Inc." (https://linecorp.com/en/pr/news/en/2017/1963) which provides details of FIVE's services and their synergy with the Company's businesses, as well as future business developments.

