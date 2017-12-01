Telecom Industry Player Was Able to Profile the Potential Customer Segments with the Help of Quantzig's Pricing Analytics

Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest pricing analytics study on the telecom industry. The client, a renowned OTT services provider, wanted to find out ways to outline potential customer segments and estimate the impact of pricing on sales volume. The client wanted to understand the current market space and position their products accordingly.

According to the pricing analytics experts at Quantzig, "With the increasing need for consumer electronic devices and mobile technologies, organizations in the OTT services space are seeking robust technologies like pricing analytics to realign prices and increase margins."

The global telecom industry is undergoing major alterations due to constant innovations and developments. With the persistent growth in technology, customers are more digitally aware than ever before and are looking for solutions to stay relevant in today's technology-driven environment.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the OTT services provider to re-strategize their pricing structure and present services at lower costs. The client was able to stay ahead of the arc and sustain their performance. Also, the client was able to understand the future impact of price fluctuations on market share.

This pricing analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This pricing analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

View the complete price analysis study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/ott-services-pricing-analytics

