By Light Announces New TRICS 8R Module For Klas Telecom Voyager 8 Tactical Data Center (TDC)

By Light Professional IT Services LLC announced today the release of the T ReX RoIP Module for the Klas Telecom's Voyage 8 Tactical Data Center. Building on the success of its low power, low heat, 4.25"w X 6.5"d X 1.75"h chassis and delivering full voice, serial data and radio control for 8 radios, the T ReX offers the industry's only complete, small form factor RoIP solution in a Voyager 8 module.

"T-ReX delivers all the functionality of the TRICS 8R in the industry leading Voyager 8 TDC, enabling full TRICS functionality for 4, 8 or even more radios along with all the data center and communications capabilities of the Voyager. With T-ReX, you can now seamlessly deploy a full featured RoIP solution in a single chassis, airline checkable, field deployable data center solution," said Jeff Adelman, By Light Vice President and TRICS Product Manager. As with the 8R, T-ReX can operate in standalone mode or provide WAVE™ Gateway and Media Server capabilities in a single, compact Voyager 8 module.

Voyager TDC transforms data center operations at the extreme network edge by replacing loads of equipment with a single case that is easy to deploy; simplifies logistics, transportation and operations; and ultimately lowers cost of ownership for customers. Users no longer have to rely on bandwidth-constrained SATCOM links to reach back into a data center for processing large amounts of data collected in the field. Voyager TDC stores, analyzes, disseminates and replicates high volumes of data locally for more timely intelligence and faster decision making during an operation.

As with the entire TRICS product line, T-ReX is a DISA IA compliant solution. It enables the integration and dissemination of any radio voice traffic on IP networks, including standards based interoperability with Voice over IP (VoIP) and Serial Data as well as support for over the network configuration and control of more than 10 of the most commonly used tactical radios in use by the DoD and first responders.

